‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Beams Up a Season 3 Release Date (“Beams Up!” Right?!)

If you’re planning on wearing a red shirt any time in the fall of 2020, you may wish to reconsider, just to be safe. The third season of Star Trek: Discovery, a smart, exciting, and beautifully inclusive addition to Gene Roddenberry‘s multimedia sci-fi franchise, is coming to CBS All Access on October 15, 2020. Hey, if coronavirus is gonna cancel Halloween, at least Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman has some kind of treat planned for us!

The show stars returning cast members like Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, and Wilson Cruz alongside newcomer David Ajala (Supergirl) as Cleveland “Book” Booker. Discovery has seen all kinds of creative success and spurred spinoffs like Star Trek: Short Treks, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and the comedy-focused Star Trek: Lower Decks. Judging by Discovery‘s season 3 trailer, we’re gonna see more action, more poetic explorations of strange worlds, and even the return of Michelle Yeoh! Praise be for all Trekkies.

Star Trek: Discovery season 3 debuts on CBS All Access October 15, 2020. Check out the network’s announcement video below, followed by the season’s synopsis. For more on the series, here’s our interview with regular guest star Tig Notaro.