‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 3 Trailer Takes You On an Emotional Roller Coaster to the Future

Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 ended with a bold choice not just for the series, but for the entire Trek franchise, as Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and her crew had no choice but to catapult themselves forward in time, to a future beyond any previous iteration shown on screen. (Yes, even further forward than Picard.)

What awaits them is unknown, but thanks to this new trailer, released as part of the festivities surrounding this year’s celebration of Star Trek Day, we have a taste of what to expect. A lot gets packed into this new trailer, including the promise of a new love interest for Burnham in Book (David Ajala), and the first on-screen glimpse of two new groundbreaking characters, the non-binary Adira (Blu del Barrio) and trans Trill Gray (Ian Alexander). Also, Michelle Yeoh kicks some ass (as she always does) — because of course the former Emperor Georgiou can’t help but tag along and cause trouble — and there’s even time for a wry aside from Jett Reno (Tig Notaro).

Most importantly, the trailer sets the stage for the bleak future into which the Discovery crew has landed, because in the 32nd century, the Federation has crumbled following an event known as “the Burn.” What exactly that is, of course, will be a major part of the crew settling into this new era — and while things might look bad, wherever there’s Starfleet, there’s hope (and a lot of hugging).

Check out the new trailer above and the new key art below. Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 premieres October 15 on CBS All Access. If you don’t have CBS All Access but want a taste of the show, Season 1 will be airing this fall on CBS proper, starting September 24 at 10 p.m. And check out our complete timeline of the Star Trek universe, from the dawn of time to the Picard era. (Yes, thanks to Discovery, we’re definitely going to have to update it soon.)