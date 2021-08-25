Actor Doug Jones has revealed via Twitter that Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 has wrapped filming. Jones will be back for Season 4 as Saru, the first Kelpien to enter Starfleet and a commander of the USS Discovery.

Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery will finally put Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) in the Captain’s chair after she took command of the ship on Season 3’s finale. However, new challenges arise, as the trailer for the upcoming season already revealed the crew of the USS Discovery has to deal with a gravitational anomaly that threatens Federation and non-Federation worlds alike. Season 4 will bring back old-time members like Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) and Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman). Season 3 newcomers David Ajala, Blu del Barrio, and Ian Alexander will also be coming back for the fourth season.

Set 10 years before the original 1960s Star Trek — which featured Spock, Kirk, and the USS Enterprise — Discovery’s success ensured the series' longevity and kickstarted a whole new universe of intertwined productions. The new generation of Star Trek productions already continues with Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Lower Decks. Star Trek: Prodigy is set to debut in the fall, while next year we’ll get the premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. There’s also a Starfleet Academy and a Section 31 series in production.

Both Discovery and Picard are among the most-watched original series on Paramount+, evidence that the streaming platform is highly dependent on the Star Trek franchise to attract new subscriptions. So it’s no wonder that Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery will air in late 2021, exclusively on Paramount+. Check out Jones' original tweet below.

Here’s the synopsis for Season 4:

Season four of Star Trek: Discovery finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.

