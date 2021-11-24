In a turn of events only possible for the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery, it looks like international fans of Star Trek: Discovery will be getting access to the series’ fourth season earlier than anticipated. In a turnaround from their recent announcement that the Trek series would not return to international audiences until early 2022, as opposed to premiering day-and-date with its American airings, Paramount has announced that the fourth season will premiere internationally on November 26, just over a week after its American premiere.

“To all of the international Star Trek: Discovery fans,” the network wrote in a post to Twitter, “We hear you. We love this series too. We love it for the incredible cast, the hardworking crew, the imaginative storytelling, the groundbreaking, diverse characters who bring the show to life and what it represents to so many people around the world. Star Trek has always put its fans first. Therefore, during this transition, we are doing everything we can to get the new season to you as soon as possible. We are incredibly proud of Discovery. We promise to give this franchise and its loyal fans all the global love and visibility it deserves in the expanding universe on Paramount+.”

In a statement on the official Star Trek website, Paramount also noted that in a number of European and South American markets, including Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Finland, Guatemala, Norway, Sweden, and Venezuela, the first two episodes of Discovery Season 4 will be available on November 26, with new episodes airing weekly. For fans in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the U.K., Pluto TV will air new episodes at 9 p.m. local time on their sci-fi channel every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, beginning with the season’s first two episodes on November 26.

The fix is a surprisingly quick turnaround for international viewers, who have been anxious to find out what the future holds for Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) after attaining the rank of captain in the show’s Season 3 finale. Where the series will go from there is anyone’s guess, as Star Trek has a history of being wildly unpredictable in the best way possible.

For U.S. viewers, the first three seasons of Star Trek: Discovery, as well as the first episode of Season 4, are available to stream on Paramount+ now. Check out the streamer’s announcement below:

