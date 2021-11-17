Star Trek: Discovery fans outside of North America received some upsetting news this week, as the official Star Trek on Paramount+ account announced that the show's fourth season would not be arriving in a few days alongside the North American air dates. International viewers will be waiting until early 2022 to see what's next for Captain Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and her space-faring crew.

On Twitter, the official Star Trek on Paramount+ account announced that Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 will be available exclusively on Paramount+ "in early 2022." This statement leaves fans in the United Kingdom and other global regions wondering when exactly they'll be able to catch the latest adventures taking place aboard the Discovery.

For Trek fans in the United States and Canada, Discovery Season 4 is still slated to start airing November 18. Those in the US can watch on Paramount+ on November 18, and Canadian fans can watch on CTV Sci-Fi Channel on November 18 and via streaming on Crave on November 19.

International fans are devastated by the news that they'll be waiting months to watch the show that they love on Paramount's proprietary streaming service while North American fans boldly go into the next season. Some fans have even stated that keeping the show pay-walled and delayed by international borders is counterintuitive to the messaging of Star Trek.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 will pick up shortly after where Season 3 left off with Michael Burnham finally taking her turn in the Captain's chair. The summary for Season 4 is pretty vague as it stands, but fans of the show are excited to see Burnham in the role that she's been destined for since day one of Star Trek: Discovery.

At the end of Season 3, Burnham and the crew of the Discovery solved the mystery of "The Burn," a cosmic event that had left the galaxy in a state of devastation and disarray before they arrived in the 32nd century. Now, it looks like Discovery and her crew will be at the forefront of putting broken pieces of the Federation back together and restoring peace to the galaxy.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 will be available for U.S. viewers via Paramount+ on November 18, and for Canadian fans on CTV Sci-Fi Channel on November 18 or via streaming on Crave on November 19. See the tweet thread from Star Trek on Paramount+ below about Star Trek: Discovery's Season 4 release dates.

