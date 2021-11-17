With Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 starting this Thursday night on Paramount+, I recently got to speak with David Ajala and Mary Wiseman about the upcoming season. During the interview, they revealed why Grudge the Cat won’t be making many convention appearances, what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of Discovery, what Season 4 is about, their favorite part about the series taking place so far in the future, and more.

In Season 4, we find Michael Burnham (Martin-Green) in the Captain’s chair after Saru (Doug Jones) decided to help Su'Kal start a new life on Kaminar. Discovery is still located more than nine-hundred years in the future where they are trying to help rebuild the Federation, which includes getting dilithium to the planets that were cut off by the burn. Star Trek: Discovery also stars Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber, Anthony Rapp as Lt. Cmdr. Paul Stamets, Tig Notaro as Jett Reno, Blu Del Barrio as Adira, and is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

star-trek-discovery-david-ajala-social-featured
Image via Paramount+

Watch what David Ajala and Mary Wiseman had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

David Ajala and Mary Wiseman

  • Have they thought about doing any conventions with Grudge the cat?
  • What would surprise fans of Star Trek to learn about the making of Discovery?
  • What can they tease about the storyline of Season 4?
  • What is their favorite part of the series taking place so far in the future?
star-trek-discovery cast doug jones
Image via Paramount
