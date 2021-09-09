Soon, Queen Grudge will boldly go where no cat has gone before.

It seems like only yesterday that Star Trek fans were getting their first look at Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery — and now, thanks to this year's second annual Star Trek Day, we know when to expect the next installment of what lies ahead for Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and her crew. As part of the festivities, it was announced that Star Trek: Discovery will officially premiere on Thursday, November 18, exclusively on Paramount+. And it looks like Burnham is getting pretty comfortable in the captain's chair, as seen in the new first-look image below.

We knew Discovery would be coming back for Season 4 back in November, when the cast was reported to return to begin production, and cast member Doug Jones, who plays the Kelpien Saru, confirmed that filming had wrapped on the fourth season late last month. In addition to Martin-Green and Jones, Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery brings back several DISCO crew mainstays, including Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) and Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman), and Season 3 newcomers David Ajala, Blu del Barrio, and Ian Alexander will also be coming back for the fourth season — as well as, of course, Book's cat Grudge, a new fan-favorite character.

Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery will air exclusively on Paramount+. Check out the official synopsis for Season 4 below:

Season 4 of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.

Season 4, as mentioned before, will premiere November 18. Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-3 are streaming now. ​​​​​

