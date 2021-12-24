Star Trek: Discovery is heading towards a mid-season break. In a tweet sent out by the official Star Trek account, they announced that next week will be the last episode of Discovery until February of 2022. "Catch the #StarTrekDiscovery mid-season finale next week," the Twitter account shared with the information that Star Trek: Discovery will return with episode 8 on February 10th.

You can watch Star Trek: Discovery and other Star Trek properties on the following platforms for your region, according to the official tweet: "Discovery currently streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. Internationally, the series is available on Paramount+ in Australia, Latin America & the Nordics, & on Pluto TV in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland & the UK on the Pluto TV Sci-Fi channel." And with the success that Star Trek has had throughout the years, it is important for everyone around the world to keep up to date on their favorite Trek series.

There isn't going to be a lack of Star Trek in our lives though. Come January, Star Trek: Prodigy returns to Paramount+ to fulfill all our Trek needs in the meantime but after waiting so long for the continuation of Michael Burnham's story (played by Sonequa Martin-Green), it does feel like a long time to wait for the rest of season 4. Even if it is just a month.

Starting back in 2017, the show has only had 4 seasons within the last 5 years which isn't strange for modern television but is a change of pace from the Star Trek series of the past. The show, which has been serialized since 1966 has shifted during the streaming era, giving us shows like Discovery and the return of Sir Patrick Stewart in Star Trek: Picard. So waiting for Discovery seems like a lot but we are taking a break to just make more room for more of the Star Trek we know and love.

Star Trek: Discovery has had quite the journey. We started the show long before Kirk and Spock took their 5 year mission together and we've jumped to the future and around time but one thing is certain: Discovery has cemented itself as one of the best Trek shows out there! We can't wait for February 10th to see what the future holds for Burnham, Tilly, and the rest of the crew of the Discovery for the rest of season 4! Check out the announcement tweet below:

