Martin-Green also talks about what it means to be the first black female Captain on a ‘Star Trek’ series.

With Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 starting this Thursday night on Paramount+, I recently got to speak with Sonequa Martin-Green and showrunner/executive producer Michelle Paradise about the upcoming season. During the interview, they revealed what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of Discovery, what Season 4 is about, their favorite part about the series taking place so far in the future, the future tech depicted on the series, if Grudge the cat has a bigger role, and Martin-Green talks about what it means to be a black female Captain on a Star Trek series.

In Season 4, we find Michael Burnham (Martin-Green) in the Captain’s chair after Saru (Doug Jones) decided to help Su'Kal start a new life on Kaminar. Discovery is still located more than nine-hundred years in the future where they are trying to help rebuild the Federation, which includes getting dilithium to the planets that were cut off by the burn. Star Trek: Discovery also stars Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber, Anthony Rapp as Lt. Cmdr. Paul Stamets, David Ajala as Cleveland "Book" Booker, Tig Notaro as Jett Reno, Blu Del Barrio as Adira, and is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

Watch what Sonequa Martin-Green and Michelle Paradise had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Sonequa Martin-Green and Michelle Paradise

What would surprise fans of Star Trek to learn about the making of Discovery?

What can they tease about Season 4?

What is their favorite part of the series taking place so far in the future?

Martin-Green talks about why she loves the future tech depicted on the series.

Does Grudge the cat have a bigger role in Season 4 and are other pets joining the show?

Martin-Green talks about what it means to be a black female Captain on a Star Trek series.

Image via Paramount

