Star Trek fans have been treated to an all-new look at Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery — the first trailer for the upcoming season has been unveiled courtesy of the show's New York Comic Con Panel, and now we have even more of a sense of what lies ahead for Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew of the U.S.S Discovery. Star Trek: Discovery will officially premiere on Thursday, November 18, exclusively on Paramount+.

Confronting the mysterious anomaly is the story element that looms over Burnham and crew this season, and if the trailer is to be believed, the Discovery's crew truly is about to go where no man has gone before. And nothing is more terrifying than the unknown, but the longer they avoid tackling it straight-on, the more lives that could be put at risk. And it wouldn't be Star Trek: Discovery if our motley crew wasn't disobeying direct orders and jumping straight into the fray — although it's always fun to hear a wearied Tig Notaro in any situation.

"The future remains uncertain, but the Captain in me knows anything is possible," Burnham says, and with her loyal crew behind her, it seems there's nothing this group can't do.

Discovery was officially announced as coming back for Season 4 back in November, when the cast was reported to have returned to begin production, and cast member Doug Jones, who plays the Kelpien Saru, confirmed that filming had wrapped on the fourth season back in August. In addition to Martin-Green and Jones, Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery brings back several DISCO crew mainstays, including Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) and Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman), and Season 3 newcomers David Ajala, Blu del Barrio, and Ian Alexander will also be coming back for the fourth season.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers; Paradise also serves as showrunner.

Season 4, as mentioned before, will premiere November 18 on Paramount+. Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-3 are streaming now. ​​​​​Check out the trailer and synopsis for Season 4 below:

Season 4 of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.

