Happy First Contact Day! Star Trek fans are being treated to so many exciting reveals — including our first look at Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery. The trailer drop was part of a special virtual event honoring the anniversary of "First Contact Day," in which humans became aware of life on other worlds through a first meeting with the Vulcan race on April 5, 2063 (an event that played out in the movie Star Trek: First Contact).

We knew Discovery would be coming back for Season 4 back in November, when the cast was reported to return to begin production, and the new trailer gives us our first indication of the trials that await Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), Saru (Doug Jones) and other DISCO crew members like Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) and Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman). The trailer also serves as confirmation that Season 3 newcomers David Ajala, Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander will also be coming back for the fourth season — and teases a very important shot of Book's cat Grudge, a new fan-favorite character.

As part of the "First Contact Day" Virtual Global Event, free panels featuring franchise actors past and present were made available to fans, with thrilling new footage from the upcoming season of Star Trek: Picard as well as the announcement of a new Woman in Motion documentary, which features the inspiring true story of actress Nichelle Nichols and her mission with NASA's recruiting program to hire people of color and the first female astronauts in the late 1970s and 1980s. Chances are high that this Discovery trailer won't be the last reveal before the event is over, so stay tuned to Collider for more surprises.

Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery will air in late 2021, exclusively on Paramount+. Check out the trailer and official summary for Season 4 below:

Season four of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.

