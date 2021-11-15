With Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 starting this Thursday night on Paramount+, I recently got to speak with Wilson Cruz, Blu Del Barrio and Anthony Rapp about the upcoming season. During the interview, the three stars talked about how the new season doesn’t feature a villain, but rather focuses on a science problem the galaxy has to overcome together. In addition, they revealed what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of Discovery and the new technology the production used to make traveling to new planets easier to film.

In Season 4, we find Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) in the Captain’s chair after Saru (Doug Jones) decided to help Su'Kal start a new life on Kaminar. Discovery is still located more than nine-hundred years in the future where they are trying to help rebuild the Federation, which includes getting dilithium to the planets that were cut off by the burn. Star Trek: Discovery also stars Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, David Ajala as Cleveland "Book" Booker, Tig Notaro as Jett Reno, and is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

Watch what Wilson Cruz, Blu Del Barrio and Anthony Rapp had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Wilson Cruz, Blu Del Barrio and Anthony Rapp

What would surprise fans of Star Trek to learn about the making of Discovery?

They talk about the new technology they used on Season 4 which is like what is used on The Mandalorian.

What can they tease about Season 4?

How the season shows them having to deal with a science problem and not a villain.

