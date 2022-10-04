Filming on the fifth season of Star Trek: Discovery is currently underway in Toronto, Canada, though there is no release date for Season 5 yet. Collider recently sat down with Doug Jones to discuss reprising his role as Billy Butcherson in the Disney+ Sequel Hocus Pocus 2 and Collider's own Christina Radish made sure to check in with our favorite Kelpien and ask about Discovery Season 5.

Having kicked off the current Star Trek era, Discovery stands apart from the other currently airing series' as it truly takes fans where no one has gone before, exploring the universe over 900 years after the events of Star Trek: The Original Series. With that understanding, each season of Discovery looks a little bit different than the last. In Jones' words, "As you’ve discovered with Star Trek: Discovery, every season has a new flare, a new flavor, and a new obstacle to overcome. Season 5 is no different. There are some new characters and some new adventures."

Jones, known for his ability to perform and captivate under ever-changing prosthetics and impressive makeup, plays Captain Saru, the first of his kind to join Starfleet. Despite their differences of opinion and leadership styles, Saru is Captain Michael Burnham's (Sonequa Martin-Green) dear friend and most trusted confidant. The show's fourth season saw the beginning of an unlikely romantic connection sparked between Saru and T'Rina (Tara Rosling), the Vulcan president of Ni'var. The two highly formal characters decided to pursue a relationship in Season 4, and Jones hinted that we may get to see more from these lovebirds soon:

"Change is always afoot, for the story and for the characters, individually, and Saru is included in that. My biggest concern, going into Season 5, was, “Will my romance with President T’Rina, my lovely Vulcan lady, still continue?” I was happy to hear the answer, but I’ll let you figure out what that is, when you see Season 5."

In addition to Jones and Martin-Green, Star Trek: Discovery stars David Ajala, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, and Blu del Bario. Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise serve as co-showrunners for the series, as well as executive producers alongside Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 does not yet have a release date, but it will likely air sometime in 2023 following the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard which premieres on Paramount+ on February 16, 2023. While we wait for more news about Season 5, you can check out a behind-the-scenes look at Star Trek: Discovery with the cast and crew down below. And don't miss our full interview with Doug Jones on Hocus Pocus 2. You can watch Seasons 1-4 of Discovery right now on Paramount+.

