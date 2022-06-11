Actor Doug Jones has confirmed that filming for the fifth season of the hit television series, Star Trek: Discovery, will soon begin by providing fans a look at his preparation for the role of the Kelpien, Saru.

In a Twitter post by Jones, the actor revealed a behind-the-scenes image of his preparation for the role of Saru. The post offers fans a before and after image of Jones. The first image on the left shows the actor casually smirking at the camera with a full head of hair while the image on the right has the actor's eyes now widened with his head completely bald. The tweet reads, "It’s that time! Nobody makes me do this, it’s my own choice to save time bald capping, and for a better stick of my Saru bits. Here goes season 5 filming of Star Trek: Discovery!"

With the science fiction series confirmed for a fifth season renewal earlier this year, Jones' post guarantees that fans will, once again, get to spend time with his character Saru, a Kelpien who is now captain of the USS Discovery. The actor portrays the alien character through heavy prosthetics.

Jones is widely recognized by fans for his experience in playing a diverse body of creatures on film and television through extensive makeup and effects. The actor is responsible for bringing to life beloved characters in pop culture such as Abe Sapien from Hellboy and The Amphibian Man from The Shape of Water. With all this experience, his performance as Captain Saru only comes naturally to the actor.

Jones was first seen in the role of Saru in Season 1 of Star Trek: Discovery in 2017 as the first officer of the USS Discovery and as the first Kelpien in the series. The character has since then appeared in every season of the series as Jones continues to commit to the role. Jones didn't give away any details of the character's role in the upcoming season, but with his enthusiasm on full display, fans of the series have much to look forward to.

Star Trek: Discovery is created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman and stars Jones alongside Sonequa Martin-Green, Shazad Latif, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Jason Isaacs, Wilson Cruz, Anson Mount, David Ajala, Rachael Ancheril, Blu del Barrio, and Tig Notaro.

Season 4 of Stark Trek: Discovery is now streaming on Paramount Plus.

Check out Jones' post below:

twitter.com/actordougjones/status/1535664441995542529?s=20&t=eiiwhkpoZEnn_AeGQwvK9A