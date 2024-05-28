The Big Picture Star Trek's hopeful message shines through in Discovery, especially for the queer community.

Many IPs amass large fandoms but there's something particularly special about the fans of Star Trek. The franchise has been on the air since the mid-'60s with Star Trek: The Original Series and has since inspired numerous spin-off series and movies that traverse the stars, telling stories of hope and wonder. For a genre that so often deals in gloom and cautionary tales, Star Trek is an optimistic look at the future that holds space for all beings, no matter their differences. In Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, the show made strides within the queer community specifically, highlighting characters like Wilson Cruz's Dr. Hugh Culber and Anthony Rapp's Paul Stamets, who in Season 1 were confirmed to be a gay couple.

During this interview, conducted at the first-ever CCXP in Mexico City, Collider's Steve Weintraub had the chance to sit down with co-stars Rapp and Cruz to talk about the meaningful journey they took on the USS Discovery over five epic seasons. Despite not knowing it would be their last season, the co-stars say Season 5, Episode 10, "Life, Itself," is such a poignant ending to the series. Of course, they can't say much about the Jonathan Frakes-directed episode, but they do tease important arcs for their characters personally and beautiful full-circle moments for the show as a whole. They also share what this show and their characters meant to them over the years, their experiences with fans, and other roles throughout their careers.

Star Trek: Discovery first took flight in 2017 and, over the course of its five seasons, has taken viewers through time and across the galaxy. For the fifth and final season, Discovery invited us on a treasure-hunting adventure that had the difficult task of wrapping up the arcs of its stellar cast. In addition to Cruz and Rapp, Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (The Walking Dead), Doug Jones (Pan's Labyrinth), David Ajala (Supergirl), Mary Wiseman (Marriage Story), and more.

'Dazed and Confused' Was a "Blissful Experience"

COLLIDER: One of my all-time favorite films is Richard Linklater's Dazed and Confused.

ANTHONY RAPP: That is my favorite film that I’ve been a part of.

It's a masterpiece on every possible level because Richard is able to, as a filmmaker, capture real moments. He's told me he has a crazy memory, that he can remember little things that happened. Looking back on that shoot, what's that fond memory you have, or what did it mean to you?

RAPP: Honestly, from having read the script, I didn't know quite what it was. I couldn't get my head around, like, “What is this movie supposed to be?” And then the first time we sat down with Rick in the audition, just his vibe was awesome, but then the first time we, when we all got cast, we were in Austin, and we had a rehearsal process, which you don't usually have in films. Sometimes you just show up, you go to set, and you're doing the film. But we had, like, a week or two of rehearsal, and we would read through the scene, and Rick would go, “What do you think?” That alone was revelatory at the time, for me working in film anyway. “Is that the way you think the scene should go? Do you have any ideas?” He was totally open to all of our ideas. I didn't have that many. I didn't think there was much to fix, personally, but just having that, it's like he creates the space for these brilliant performances to occur, and he has enormous trust, and he casts so well. All of that happened over and over and over again every day that I was on set. It was a blissful experience, and I think it comes through in the film.

Why 'My So-Called Life's Rickie Vasquez Was Revolutionary

"I think of him as the daddy or the granddaddy of these great queer people of color we see on TV now."

Wilson, an individual question for you. Very early in your career, you did a show that meant so much to so many people, My So-Called Life. Do you still have people coming up to you wanting to talk about it? That show introduced characters that were not really on TV before. It really was like a revelation for so many people. Can you talk about that?

WILSON CRUZ: The short answer to your question is yes. Every day on the street, online, someone will bring it up and want to convey their gratitude, like real gratitude for having seen themselves or just seeing people that they recognized in their lives. I think that's what you're getting at is, the show felt like these were fresh characters, but these people felt like people we knew, that we grew up with, that we were in school with, and so I think that's why it resonated so much with people. I know that in terms of queer people of color, Rickie Vasquez, no matter who played him, was going to be and is a revolutionary character, and he remained so for years after that show was canceled. I mean, there were years before we saw anyone like him again. But I think of him as kind of like the daddy or the granddaddy of these great queer people of color we see on TV now, like characters on Euphoria. I can make a list. But I'm really proud of that, that he allowed people to really feel seen, a community that felt incredibly invisible and unwanted, challenged by our laws and our culture. Rickie really gave them an opportunity to celebrate the fact that we're part of the culture, that we need to be celebrated, that we deserve to be seen.

I talk about him in ways that I don't talk about any other character I've ever played because — this sounds really corny to say, I'm gonna preface this by saying that — it was something that came through me. I've seen some scenes recently because we're having our 30th anniversary this year where I was like, “I don't know how that 19-year-old boy did that.” The only way that happened was something divine bigger than me gave me the ability in that moment to do it because I knew it was bigger than me.

Thank you for sharing that story.

Jumping into why I get to talk to you. This show means a lot to so many people, but it especially means a lot to people who see themselves on screen. What is it like for you to meet fans of this show at conventions or on the street, and they want to share their story with you because of how much the show means to them?

RAPP: It's overwhelming. There's this experience at conventions or different kinds of things where people share really personal and intense stories and experiences, and how much they identify with our story or how grateful they are, and it is incredible to receive. Sometimes at the end of the day, we’re like, “I don't have much left right now,” because I'm so present to all these people pouring their hearts out to us. It's an unusually personal and meaningful thing. I can identify with it very directly, in part because one of my very best friends is a huge Trekkie and has been since he was a kid. He's a little bit older than I am, so he's mimeographing fan letters, and he's gay, and he's been a part of the queer Trek fandom for all of these years. So he was a direct line to me to first know how much that community, the queer Trek community, has been wanting this to happen. So I already had a tip-off of how meaningful it would be. We didn't know for sure. We were crossing our fingers. When we were shooting the toothbrush scene, we knew what that meant to us and what we hoped it would mean to people. We felt good and we were confident, but at the same time, the way that it was responded to exceeded, I think, any of our hopes, and that made us incredibly proud.

This is gonna be a silly question. What is the coolest thing you guys have signed as autographs and what's the weirdest thing?

RAPP: Well, a couple of times, you've probably done the signing people's bodies that they tattoo.

CRUZ: Oh, sure. Yes. [Laughs]

RAPP: That's probably both cool and weird.

100%.

RAPP: There have been some incredible collector's item versions of starships. I don't know where these have come from. They're so beautifully done, and they present them to us and then I don't want to harm it by signing it. That comes up. As a geek who's collected things from when I was a little kid, that's pretty cool.

CRUZ: I think signing people's scrubs was cool. Like doctors who come to conventions and want me to sign their scrubs that they're actually gonna wear to work. I think young people who bring their dissertations. Things that are personally meaningful to them, that I'm like, “Are you sure you want me to put my name on this?” But that just goes to show just how much the show and that character means to them. You have to respect that.

100%.

'Star Trek: Discovery' Writers Knocked Episode 10 Out of the Park

I have not seen Episodes 9 or 10 yet. I know Episode 9 was directed by Jonathan Frakes, which means it's going to be a kick-ass episode, and Episode 10 is obviously the series finale. What can you tease about the Jonathan Frakes episode and the series finale?

RAPP: Honestly, one of the things I've learned from being a series regular is we've done — I don't know, how many episodes have we done now? 70-something? If I see it, then I can go, “Oh, yeah!” Then I could tell you stories. But to pluck at something now, I'm honestly not sure. I can tell you in the finale, though, there is a beautiful coda that was created for the end of the season. We call it a coda, and it's really like the end of a piece of music. The writers had the opportunity to put together something to kind of really complete the circle, and I think that it was a big task that they knocked out of the park. I haven't seen it yet, but I'm really looking forward to seeing it.

CRUZ: I think I’m just gonna say, just in terms of Hugh and his these five seasons, there's a moment, and I'm not gonna spoil it for anyone, but there's a moment, there's a look, there's a sigh, a breath I felt really captured the essence of comfort in how far he's come. We didn't know it was the last season, but for me, when I saw it, I just was like, “Oh good. He gets that.”

Star Trek: Discovery, Episode 10, "Life, Itself," premieres on Paramount+ on Thursday, May 30.

