Star Trek Day celebrations are off to a spectacular start, with news and updates on the incredible five shows currently in production giving fans a lot to look forward to in the coming months. In addition to an absolutely delightful set tour from Wilson Cruz who plays Dr. Hugh Culber on Star Trek: Discovery, Paramount has also released our first official look at Season 5.

The first image from the new season features Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham on a strange new planet, covered in dust. In the image, Burnham appears to be on the run from a massive dust cloud, riding an industrial-style motorbike. Whether that dust cloud is a natural phenomenon or the result of a formidable foe hot on Burnham's heels remains to be seen. The image is more action-packed, but it's very reminiscent of the show's pilot episode in which Burnham and Captain Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) are rescued from a desert planet.

Star Trek: Discovery is currently filming Season 5 in Toronto, Canada, and the set tour also released today features some delightful Easter eggs for the new season including a look at Burnham's quarters and a behind-the-scenes sneak peek filming on Season 5 Episode 4. Season 4 ended with a strong message of hope as Martin-Green's Burnham and David Ajala's Book led the federation to a peaceful resolution with an alien force that had been wreaking havoc on the galaxy by destroying entire planets and peoples. An alien himself, Book used his empathic abilities to get through to Species 10-C and helps them reconnect with the universe. The finale also featured a guest appearance from Stacey Abrams as the President of United Earth, ushering Earth back into the Federation.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Martin-Green, Ajala, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Cruz, and Blu del Bario, with Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise serving as co-showrunners. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment with Kurtzman, Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth all serving as executive producers. Seasons 1-4 of Discovery are available to stream right now on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 does not yet have a release date, but stay tuned at Collider for further updates. Don't miss the rest of our Star Trek Day coverage and you can check out the new image from Discovery Season 5 down below.

