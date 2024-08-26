The Big Picture Get ready to laugh with the exclusive gag reel on the Season 5 DVD and Blu-ray collections of Star Trek: Discovery.

Let’s fly, one last time! Earlier this year, Star Trek: Discovery went out in a blaze of glory, as Captain Michael Burnham brought her crew on a full-circle journey that saw them discover the very building blocks of our universe. The final season also saw Michael and Saru married off to their respective partners, Book and T’Rina, leaving most of our major players in a state of happily ever after. To make audiences almost as happy, we have teamed up with CBS Studios and Paramount Home Entertainment to offer you an exclusive sneak peek at the gag reel featured on the DVD and Blu-ray collections of Season 5 hitting shelves tomorrow.

Set all systems to fun with this hilarious glimpse behind the scenes as Sonequa Martin-Green keeps things light on set with quick jokes and even some sweet dance moves on set. Our sneak peek also features Mary Wiseman stumbling through one of her lines with a giggle-worthy expression and David Ajala forgetting his lines. The gag reel isn’t the only bonus content fans can get when they bring Discovery Season 5 home on Blu-ray or DVD. The final season includes over two hours of bonus content including audio commentary on select episodes, deleted scenes, and featurettes on character development and all of the behind-the-scenes work that went into landing the fifth and final season.

In anticipation of the release, I spoke with Doug Jones, and while he isn’t heavily featured in our brief sneak peek, of the gag reel he said:

"My favorite part of the bonus features that will only be on the DVD and Blu-ray is the gag reel. I love me some gag reel every year, and I make my way into it every time. [Laughs] I've already seen the gag reel for Season 5 and I'm in there, and I did hit the approval button on that one, like, 'Yes, love it!'"

Will We Ever See the Characters From Star Trek: Discovery Again?

Though Discovery has come to an end, the series is getting a spin-off of sorts as Starfleet Academy is set in the same future timeline and will feature a few returning faces from the series. Confirmed to be returning are Wiseman’s Tilly, Tig Notaro’s Jett Reno, and Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance. We’ll also be seeing Voyager alum Robert Picardo once again as The Doctor. The series is said to have more of a comedic tone and will be the first Star Trek series to be aimed at a YA audience, though it will no doubt have something for everyone. Lower Decks star Tawny Newsome is part of the writers room under showrunner Alex Kurtzman, and the first season will also feature some heavy hitters with Holly Hunter and Paul Giamatti playing key roles.

The series is set to begin filming soon and does not yet have a release date. Star Trek: Discovery will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on August 27 — order yours now and watch our exclusive sneak peek above. Stay tuned for more from our conversations with the cast.

