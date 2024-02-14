The Big Picture The fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery will premiere on Paramount+ on April 4, 2024.

The new season will follow the crew of the USS Discovery as they search for an ancient power while facing desperate foes.

Viewers can catch up on the first four seasons of Star Trek: Discovery on Paramount+.

The end of Star Trek: Discovery's five-year mission is here. The fifth and final season of the first of the new pack of Star Trek streaming series will premiere on Paramount+ on April 4, 2024. The first two episodes of the season will debut on the 4th, with new episodes dropping weekly thereafter. The new season will see the crew of the USS Discovery voyage across the galaxy, searching for an immense ancient power — and attempting to outrace the desperate foes who wish to possess it themselves.

Paramount+ also released a new poster for the upcoming season, depicting the Discovery crew — including Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), the Kelpian alien Saru (Doug Jones), engineer Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp), Doctor Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz), Starfleet consultant and Burnham's love interest Cleveland "Book" Booker (David Ajala), and non-binary symbiont host Adira Tal (Blu del Barrio). The poster also includes onetime ensign Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman), who left the ship last season to become an instructor at the resurgent Starfleet Academy but will apparently return to aid her former comrades in their time of need. The poster also shows the titular ship surrounded by a mysterious alien script — a clue, perhaps, to the season's central mystery.

What Happened in the Fourth Season of 'Star Trek: Discovery'?

After being hurled to the distant 32nd century and helping to solve the mystery that shattered Starfleet centuries earlier, the Discovery crew were confronted by another mystery as they worked to rebuild the Federation. This time, it was a massive Dark Matter Anomaly that rampaged through the galaxy, distorting gravity and causing chaos for spacefaring civilizations. It became personal for the Discovery crew when Book's home planet of Kwejian was destroyed, and he went rogue to destroy it, seeking out the help of a sociopathic Risian scientist to do so. Ultimately, it was discovered that the DMA was the creation of a highly advanced species, and all of its destruction had been inadvertent. With the threat of the DMA ended, the Federation began to rebuild, and Book was sentenced to help repair the damage the DMA had caused, separating him from Burnham.

Star Trek: Discovery is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Martin-Green serve as executive producers. Kurtzman and Paradise co-showrun the series.

Star Trek: Discovery's fifth and final season will premiere on Paramount+ on April 4, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer for season 5 below.

