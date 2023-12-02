The Big Picture Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 finally gets an official release window after a long wait, set for early 2024.

The cast of Season 5 includes returning favorites and introduces new series regulars, bringing fresh dynamics to the show.

While 2024 may have fewer Star Trek releases, fans can still look forward to a new season of Prodigy, and Lower Decks, and Strange New Worlds, have also been renewed for future seasons.

Over two years since Star Trek: Discovery debuted its penultimate season, Paramount+ has at long last set a release window for Season 5. In São Paulo, Brazil, CCXP (Comic-Con Experience), series star Sonequa Martin-Green appeared on the Thunder Stage alongside co-showrunner and Executive Producer Michelle Paradise to get fans excited for the show's final run of episodes with a plethora of surprises and updates. Along with new footage from Season 5, the duo finally announced the official release window, which has been slated for early 2024 for quite some time. Now we know Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 will air in April 2024.

Along with Martin-Green as the compassionate Captain Michael Burnham, Season 5 will feature returning cast members Doug Jones as Saru, Anthony Rapp as Paul Stamets, Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber, Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, Blu del Barrio as Adira Tal, David Ajala as Clevland "Book" Booker, and the formidable David Cronenberg returns as Dr. Kovich. The ensemble of supporting cast members is also expected to return in full, and to celebrate, Paramount has also released a new promotional image of the cast.

Season 5 is also introducing a handful of new series regulars both in and out of Starfleet. Battlestar Galactica's Callum Keith Rennie will be playing Captain Raynor, a rough-around-the-edges officer who's reportedly more comfortable in times of war than in times of peace. His character is described as good intentions, but his dangerous methods may clash with Burnham's more peace-seeking nature. Meanwhile, Eve Harlow (The 100) and Elias Toufexis (Shadowhunters) will play a pair of foes looking to get their hands on the same treasure that Burnham and her crew are looking for. Harlow plays Moll, someone who is as brilliant as she is dangerous and Toufexis is L'ak, her faithful companion and menacing bodyguard of sorts.

Are There Other 'Star Trek' Shows Coming Out in 2024?

It's looking like 2024 will be a lighter year for Star Trek content than the past few which have seen new installments across spring, summer, and winter time slots. However, Discovery is not the only show we'll be getting new episodes from. Star Trek: Prodigy will debut its second season on Netflix in 2024, though an exact date for the return of the rescued series has not been announced yet. While it may be quite some time before we see new episodes for the other shows in the franchise, both Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Lower Decks have been renewed for additional seasons. The voice cast for Lower Decks is already back in the recording booth for Season 5, and Strange New Worlds is set to begin filming Season 3 sometime this month. The franchise also has two new spin-offs in the works with a Section 31 movie starring Michelle Yeoh and a Starfleet Academy series both set to film in 2024.

Star Trek: Discovery will return in April 2024. In the meantime, you can stream the first four seasons on Paramount+ and learn more about the upcoming season with our handy guide. Stay tuned at Collider for all things Star Trek and more news out of CCXP, and check out the new image below:

