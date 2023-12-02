The Big Picture The Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 sneak peek teases an exciting, dangerous new adventure for Michael Burnam.

Captain Burnham will continue to inspire her crew for the greater good in the upcoming final season.

The final season of Discovery introduces new characters, including couriers turned criminals, as well as a weathered war veteran who may clash with Burnham.

Brazil's biggest pop culture event, CCXP (Comic-Con Experience) is in full swing in São Paulo and today Star Trek: Discovery's Sonequa Martin-Green (Michael Burnham) and co-showrunner and Executive Producer Michelle Paradise took to the Thunder Stage to share some exciting news. Along with teasing the upcoming final season of Discovery, the duo revealed a new sneak peek at Season 5. With filming for Season 5 having wrapped back in November 2022, we've already seen bits and pieces of the upcoming episodes which set up a hunt for the greatest treasure in the galaxy.

In the new footage, we see Captain Burnham and Cleveland "Book" Booker (David Ajala) facing off against a terrifying new creature that possesses cloaking abilities. Along with Martin-Green and Ajala, the final season will feature returning cast members Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Cronenberg, and Blu Del Barrio. While the cast and crew are still keeping many details about the final season close to the chest, we can be sure that any story with Captain Burnham at the helm is sure to be a rollercoaster of thrills and heartfelt emotional beats.

In addition to the returning cast, Season 5 of Discovery introduces some new faces, some friendly and some dangerous. The 100's Eve Harlow and Shadowhunters alum Elias Toufexis join the cast as a pair of couriers turned criminals also searching for the same treasure Burnham and her crew are seeking. Harlow's Moll is said to be incredibly smart and just as dangerous as she is brilliant while Toufexis' L'ak is so faithful to Moll any threat against her turns him into a formidable enemy. Also joining Discovery Season 5 is Battlestar Galactica alum Callum Keith Rennie. Rennie will be a series regular as Captain Rayner — a weathered war veteran, Raynor thrives in the heat of battle, and while he may have good intentions his rough around the edges demeanor may make him butt heads with Burnham.

Is This the Last We'll See of 'Star Trek: Discovery'?

While this is the final season of Discovery the show leaves a lasting legacy on the Star Trek franchise with at least one spin-off set to film next year. Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh will lead a Section 31 movie following Phillipa Georgiou in Starfleet's secret black ops organization. Additionally, while it has not yet been confirmed to be a Discovery spin-off, a Starfleet Academy series is in the works. With the first official description for the series noting that the campus is opening for the first time in over a century, it's fairly safe to assume that the show will be set in the distant future reached by the crew of the Discovery following the Season 2 finale time jump.

While we wait for more news, the first four seasons of Star Trek: Discovery can be streamed on Paramount+ and you can learn more about Season 5 with our handy guide. Check out the new sneak peek below and stay tuned at Collider for further updates on all things Star Trek and CCXP.

Star Trek: Discovery

Taking place almost a decade before Captain Kirk's Enterprise, the USS Discovery charts a course to uncover new worlds and life forms. Release Date September 24, 2017 Cast Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Emily Coutts, Mary Wiseman, Oyin Oladejo Genres Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Drama Rating TV-14 Seasons 5

Watch on Paramount+