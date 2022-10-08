"Let's fly," says Captain Michael Burnham in the new teaser trailer for Season 5 of Star Trek: Discovery, and boy does this first look have us soaring. Released today at the Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic-Con the first footage from Discovery's fifth season promises the wildest ride yet for Michael and her crew. Because Season 5 is currently filming in Toronto, Sonequa Martin-Green joined today's panel virtually to present the new teaser from her captain's chair, in attendance at the event were stars Anthony Rapp and Wilson Cruz as well as co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise, along with executive producer Rod Roddenberry.

David Cronenberg's sage Doctor Kovich poses a question to Michael at the start of the new footage: "The greatest treasure in the known galaxy is out there, what are you waiting for?" What follows is a minute-long thrill ride as the crew of the Discovery continues to explore the wild and often dangerous future that they've found themselves in. While the trailer doesn't give away much in terms of plot it is filled with equal parts explosions and intimate moments, from the continued romance between Saru and T'Rina to Michael zipping through a desert planet on a veritable space motorcycle.

The new trailer also introduces us to a few new key players in the upcoming season. Eagle-eyed sci-fi fans may have clocked Battlestar Galactica's Callum Keith Rennie decked out in a Starfleet uniform in the new footage. Rennie joins the cast as a series regular in the role of Captain Rayner. He's described as someone who's more comfortable in the midst of war and fighting than he is during times of peace, "he doesn't do niceties" and "collaboration is not his strong suit." Despite his rough-around-the-edges demeanor, he seems to have an upright moral compass and the capacity to learn in the name of the greater good, "but it won't be easy."

Image via Paramount

RELATED: 'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 5 Video Goes Behind The Scenes for a Special Set Tour

Also revealed in the trailer are Moll and L'ak played by The 100's Eve Harlow and Shadowhunters alum Elias Toufexis, respectively. The pair are both former couriers (like Book once was) turned outlaws. Moll is described as "highly intelligent and dangerous, with an impressive strategic mind and a sharp wit." While L'ak is described as being almost entirely dedicated to her, to the point that any threat against Moll makes him incredibly dangerous. The pair are set to go head-to-head against Michael and her crew as they come into conflict, presumably over the galaxy's proposed greatest treasure.

Overall the new teaser looks to offer what might be the most fun season of Discovery since the introduction of Captain Pike in Season 2. All of the signature high-paced action is still there, but there's a strong undercurrent of delight that had seemed to go dormant for a while as Season 4 centered around the intensity of grief and our deep need for empathy in times of such sorrow. Season 5 stars Martin-Green, Rapp, Cruz, Rennie, Harlow, Toufexis, and returning cast members Doug Jones, Mary Wiseman, David Ajala, and Blu del Barrio.

Season 5 of Discovery does not yet have a release date, but we can likely expect it to arrive sometime after Star Trek: Picard Season 3 which premieres on February 16, 2023. In the meantime, you can check out the first images of these new characters and watch the new teaser trailer down below.

Image via Paramount

Image via Paramount

For more NYCC news check out these stories: