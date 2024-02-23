The Big Picture The crew of USS Discovery embarks on a final mission for Star Trek: Discovery 's fifth season, hunting for a powerful treasure.

Season four saw the crew tackle the Dark Matter Entity, with Book teaming up against them out of vengeance.

New enemies and characters, including Captain Rayner, will add to the upcoming adventure launching on April 4, 2024.

The crew of Star Trek: Discovery are off on one last mission in a new trailer for the show's fifth and final season. In the new trailer, USS Discovery captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) gives a wistful voice over about the found family of the Discovery crew as she reassembles it for another mission - including Kelpian alien Saru (Doug Jones), cadet turned Starfleet Academy instructor Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman), and her own disgraced lover, Cleveland Booker (David Ajala). However, there's no time for reminiscences, as the ship is on the hunt for what Starfleet official Kovich (David Cronenberg) calls "the greatest treasure in the known galaxy" and what Burnham herself refers to as "one of the greatest powers ever known". And they've got competition for that prize - the new trailer also gives us a glimpse of the new enemies trying to solve the same puzzle, including L'ak (Elias Toufexis) and Moll (Eve Harlow).

The trailer also checks in with the rest of Discovery's crew, including science office Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp), Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz), human Trill symbiont host Adira Tal (Blu del Barrio), and engineer Jett Reno (Tig Notaro); it also looks to continue the thread of Saru's fledgling romance with Vulcan leader T'Rina (Tara Rosling). The trailer also gives us a look at Callum Keith Rennie's Captain Rayner, a new character for this season. The new season will launch on Paramount+ on April 4, 2024, with a two-episode premiere.

What Happened on Season Four of 'Star Trek: Discovery'?

After adjusting to their jump to the distant 32nd century and solving the mystery of "the Burn", the galaxy-spanning disaster that shattered the Federation, the Discovery crew had another mystery to solve in the show's fourth season; a massive, planet-destroying phenomenon known as the Dark Matter Entity, or DMA. The crew scrambled to locate it before it could do any more damage to the rebuilding Federation, and eventually learned that it was the inadvertent creation of a bizarre, advanced alien race, dubbed Species 10-C. They ended up in opposition to their ally, Book, whose planet was destroyed by the DMA; he teamed up with a sociopathic scientist to destroy it, threatening to sacrifice galactic peace in the name of vengeance. Ultimately, in the season finale, the crew was victorious, making first contact with the DMA's creators. Book, meanwhile, was left to pay reparations for his crimes against the Federation by helping to repair the damage the DMA had wrought.

Star Trek: Discovery is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Martin-Green, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth executive produce the series. Kurtzman and Paradise serve as co-showrunners.

Star Trek: Discovery's fifth season will debut on Paramount+ on April 4, 2024, with a two-episode premiere. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer below.