Star Trek took center stage today at San Deigo Comic-Con and following an epic screening of Strange New Worlds' highly anticipated crossover episode featuring Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid from Lower Decks, fans in the audience were treated to another clip from the long-awaited fifth Season of Star Trek: Discovery. Don't worry though, if you weren't able to attend the event, Paramount has also released the new five-minute clip online.

The new footage follows Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) through a thrilling chase sequence as she and the crew of the Discovery follow a pair of space pirates who've taken what appears to be some kind of ancient alien artifact. The new footage also introduces Callum Keith Rennie's Captain Rayner. Though we don't actually see the new character on screen, we hear him communicate with Michael over comms as she tries to take out the engines of the escaping pirates played by Eve Harlow (The 100) and Elias Toufexis (Shadowhunters).

Though they both want the same thing, Michael and Rayner butt heads almost instantly as his methods endanger her life and the lives of her crew as he relentlessly pursues the pair of outlaws. This will likely color their relationship for the full season as he's been described as someone who "doesn't do niceties" and his war-toned nature may clash with Michael's peacekeeper instincts.

Image via Paramount+

Star Trek: Discovery Returns for One Last Adventure

The fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery will air on Paramount+ sometime next year. While this is the end for the series that ignited the current Star Trek renaissance, we don't have to completely say goodbye quite yet. Discovery has already sparked a spinoff series in Strange New Worlds following Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and the crew of the Enterprise, but Paramount has already greenlit two more adventures based on concepts introduced in Discovery. If and when the AMPTP decides to meet the needs of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, Paramount is expected to resume work on a Section 31 movie starring Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Phillipa Georgiou. Beyond that the streamer has also announced a new Starfleet Academy series set in the 32nd century — as the age required to join the academy is only 16, many are expecting the series to be geared towards YA audiences.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 does not yet have an official release date, but it is set to air sometime in 2024. You can watch the new clip released at SDCC down below.