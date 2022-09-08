It's a spectacular day for Star Trek fans as the Star Trek Day festivities are well underway with news arriving about all of the new shows currently in production. With all the shows in various stages of completion on their upcoming and currently airing seasons, actor Wilson Cruz has a special sneak peek behind the scenes of Star Trek: Discovery, which is currently filming Season 5 in Toronto, Canada.

The set tour features several friendly faces, namely Sonequa Martin-Green who plays Captain Michael Burnham. While Martin-Green cannot reveal any spoilers, she delightedly informs fans that they're currently filming Season 5's fourth episode, which is written by Sean Cochran and directed by Lee Rose. Cruz also takes us to "Margaritaville" with cast members Blu del Bario and Mary Wiseman chilling in the cast's favorite hang-out spot on set. In Season 4, Wiseman's Sylvia Tilly spent some time away from the Discovery getting in touch with her path and we're so happy to see it's led her back here.

Cruz also takes fans inside the ship and onto Federation HQ, revealing tiny set details that you might not notice on screen, but which bring another wonderful level of Star Trek joy to the show. We also get a look at the Captain's quarters, which Cruz reveals Martin-Green worked closely with set designers to tell a message that honors the things her character stands for. We also get a look at the cast filming on the bridge and what it's like to get into costume.

In addition to Martin-Green, Cruz, Wiseman, and del Bario, Season 5 of Star Trek: Discovery stars Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), and David Ajala (Clevland "Book" Booker), with more cast also expected to return. The series is produced by CBS Sudios with Secret hideout and Rodenberry Entertainment, and executive producers include Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. Seasons 1-4 of Discovery are available to stream right now on Paramount+.

Season 5 of Star Trek: Discovery does not yet have a release date, but stay tuned at Collider for further updates and be sure to check out the rest of our Star Trek Day coverage. You can watch the Discovery set tour and read the official summary for Season 5 down below.