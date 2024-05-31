The Big Picture Star Trek: Discovery's showrunner Michelle Paradise planned to connect the series finale with the Short Trek episode "Calypso".

The finale resolves the story of "Calypso" by sending an aged Michael Burnham on a mission to leave the abandoned USS Discovery where it will be discovered in "Calypso".

With the airing of its series finale this week, Star Trek: Discovery has completed its five-season mission. But before the decision was made to end the show this year, its creators had a plan for a sixth season. In a new interview with Variety, showrunner Michelle Paradise reveals what those plans were - and how they fit them into the finale.

Between seasons of Discovery, Paramount+ (then known as CBS All Access) streamed a number of Star Trek shorts, collectively known as Short Treks. One of them, "Calypso", was set in the far future - even further than the 32nd-century timeframe of Discovery's last three seasons - and took place on a long-abandoned USS Discovery. Says Paradise, "We always knew that we wanted to somehow tie that back up. We never wanted 'Calypso’ to be the dangling chad." She notes that the plan "was eventually going to be tying that thread up and connecting Discovery back with ‘Calypso'." However, with Discovery ending at season 5, and the production team having been given the time and budget to film addition material to turn the season finale into a series finale, the decision was made to resolve "Calypso" in this week's conclusion, "Life, Itself".

How Does the 'Discovery' Finale Tie Into 'Calypso'?

In "Calypso", Aldis Hodge plays Craft, a man who finds himself on the Discovery, which has been abandoned for centuries. He explores the ship, and befriends its artificially-intelligent computer, Zora (voiced by Annabelle Wallis). He seeks to return to his wife and child, but Zora is unable to disobey her orders to remain in place. Ultimately, he takes a warp-capable shuttlecraft from the ship, although both he and Zora are unsure if it will still work after centuries of inactivity. In the final coda of "Life, Itself", an aged Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) is sent on a special mission from Starfleet - she is to take the now-retired Discovery, which has been stripped of its 32nd-century upgrades (to better resemble its appearance in "Calypso", which was filmed during Discovery's earlier seasons) to a particular region of space and abandon it there - where it will be discovered by Craft centuries hence.

Although Star Trek: Discovery has now warped off into the sunset, Star Trek fans have a number of projects to look forward to. Star Trek: Section 31, a new streaming-original film starring Michelle Yeoh, has recently wrapped filming, as has the third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The new series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is set to film later this year, and new seasons of the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Prodigy are expected to arrive later this year.

