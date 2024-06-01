Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for the 'Star Trek: Discovery' series finale.

Star Trek: Discovery has reached the end of its journey. After premiering in 2017, Discovery managed to run for five seasons — which is becoming a rarity in the streaming age (and ironically marks the length of time for a five-year mission under Starfleet). Discovery also helped kickstart the Star Trek renaissance on television, with series including Star Trek: Picard and the spin-off Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, so seeing it end after all this time is rather bittersweet.

Despite the circumstances, Discovery was determined to end its final voyage in style as Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) tracked down technology that belonged to the Progenitors, a race of beings who seeded the universe with intelligent life. Further complicating matters is the fact that the crew of Discovery is finding themselves being pulled in different directions: Saru (Doug Jones) is now an ambassador for the Federation of United Planets, Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz) has a literal out-of-body experience that he struggles to come to terms with, and Burnham must deal with her lingering feelings for Book (David Ajala), especially as the two separated. How does it all come together in Discovery's final episode, "Life, Itself?"

Captain Burnham Makes a Decision Regarding the Progenitors’ Tech

"Life, Itself" begins with Burnham waking up on a platform that serves as the bridge to multiple worlds, alongside Moll (Eve Harlow), who had been seeking the Progenitors' technology. After the duo strike a truce, they discover an interface that will let them speak to the Progenitors, leading Moll to betray Burnham and try to access the interface, only to get frozen for her troubles. Burnham eventually does talk to one of the Progenitors, who offers her a choice: Either she becomes the steward of the Progenitor tech or leave it behind. Burnham takes a third option and uses the Discovery's tractor beam to send the tech into the event horizon of a black hole, making sure no one can access it.“It’s too powerful for one person or one culture to access or control,” she tells the rest of the crew.

While Burnham is on another plane of existence, the Discovery is fending off an attack by the Breen and manages to defeat them using a combination of intellect and intimidation. Commander Rayner (Callum Keith Rennie) teleports a Breen dreadnought into the far reaches of space, while Saru intimidates the Breen primarch into calling off the rest of their forces by implying he'd bring a force unlike anything the Breen saw upon their heads. The moment was a full circle for both of them because Rayner finally grew into a commander who could lead Discovery in dangerous situations and Saru proved that he could engage in aggressive negotiations (to borrow a phrase from that other science fiction franchise).

A Wedding and No Funerals for ‘Star Trek: Discovery’s Series Finale

"Life, Itself" also has another major moment: Saru finally gets married! The Kelpian ties the knot with his Vulcan fiancée T'Rina (Tara Rosling), with the entire crew of Discovery in attendance. As if Saru getting married wasn't already romantic enough, Burnham and Book rekindle their own romance. "Let's see what the future holds," Burnham tells Book, right before the episode leaps forward a few decades to showcase said future. Not only are the two married, but Burnham is now a Starfleet admiral and is ready to congratulate their son Leto (Sawandi Wilson), who's recently become a captain himself.

A ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Character Has Secret Ties to Another ‘Star Trek’ Show

When Discovery made the leap to the 32nd century in Season 3, Burnham and her crew made a number of new allies while trying to rebuild the Federation. One of them was Dr. Kovich (David Cronenberg), a mysterious scientist who almost always seemed to know more than he lets on. The reason for this was finally revealed: Kovich is the temporal agent Daniels, who first appeared in Star Trek: Enterprise. Daniels and other temporal agents were tasked with keeping history intact during a "temporal cold war." Daniels also tells Burnham that he's been to "other places," with his office containing objects from different points in Star Trek history. Among them is the baseball that Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks) held in his office in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and the VISOR used by Star Trek: The Next Generation engineer Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton). It is another full circle moment for Discovery, especially since Season 5 drew from the plot of a Next Generation episode that set up the Progenitors.

The ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Finale Pays Off a Plot Thread From ‘Short Treks’

"Life, Itself" even manages to tie up one dangling plot thread that stretches back to Discovery's beginning. Burnham is tasked with one final mission of warping Discovery to a mysterious point in space where it's meant to stay as a "time capsule" for future generations to explore. This sets up the events of the Star Trek: Short Treks episode "Calypso," where a human soldier (Aldis Hodge) discovers Discovery centuries in the future; his only companion is Zora, the Discovery's sentient computer. Zora was uploaded to Discovery in the Season 3 episode "Forget Me Not," hinting that the show would tackle this plot thread sooner or later. Showrunner Michelle Paradise even hinted that Discovery would have touched on this plot thread if it was renewed for Season 6, telling Variety: “The story, nascent as it was, was eventually going to be tying that thread up and connecting ‘Discovery’ back with ‘Calypso.'"

Despite Discovery ending, future Star Trek projects are slated to explore elements it set up. Starfleet Academy will be set in the 32nd century, while the Star Trek: Section 31 movie centers on Burnham's former commanding officer/Mirror Universe refugee Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh). Star Trek: Discovery, much like Burnham and her crew, weathered trials and tribulations while serving as the foundation for the Star Trek renaissance, and it serves as a worthy chapter in the Trek franchise.

