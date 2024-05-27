The Big Picture Michael Burnham is trapped in mysterious world, seeking the secrets of the Progenitors in series finale of Star Trek: Discovery.

The crew races to retrieve Burnham while battling alien warships in "Life, Itself".

Star Trek fans have more to look forward to, with a new streaming-original Section 31 movie and a Starfleet Academy series on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Discovery's five-year mission is at an end, but Michael Burnham may not be around to make the voyage home. As seen in the new trailer for the show's series finale, the USS Discovery's captain is trapped in a strange new world. She may find, however, that it holds all the secrets behind the final episode's title - "Life, Itself".

Following up on last episode's cliffhanger conclusion, Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) was chasing down the antagonistic Moll (Eve Harlow) when they were both sucked into a wormhole. As seen in the trailer, that has left Burnham in a new dimension beyond imagination - the home of the Progenitors, a mysterious, ancient alien race that seeded the galaxy with life in the distant past. Meanwhile, on the other side of the portal, Burnham's crew on the Discovery, including Saru (Doug Jones), Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman), Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz), Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp), Book (David Ajala), Adira Tal (Blu del Barrio), and new addition Rayner (Callum Keith Rennie) race to retrieve her, even as they battle a fleet of alien warships. Can Burnham be saved? What will she learn from the Progenitors? Is this Discovery's final mission? Find out this Thursday, May 30, when the extra-sized finale episode "Life, Itself" premieres on Paramount+.

What Happened in Season Five of 'Star Trek: Discovery'?

Close

The fifth season of Discovery saw the titular ship and her crew traverse the galaxy on a cosmic scavenger hunt, searching for an ancient artifact that may answer the mysteries of the Progenitors, a powerful alien race introduced in the shocking conclusion of the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode "The Chase". However, they soon find they have competition; Moll (Harlow) and L'ak (Elias Toufexis), a duo of spacefaring scavengers with their own designs on the secret. That also brought Captain Burnham and company into conflict with the Breen, a powerful and hostile alien empire first glimpsed during the climactic Dominion War story arc of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. With one episode left, the secret is within Burnham's grasp - but will they take it? Or will the Breen use it to sunder the Federation and dominate the galaxy?

Although Star Trek: Discovery is coming to an end, Star Trek fans have more to look forward to on Paramount+. Star Trek: Section 31, a new streaming-original movie starring Michelle Yeoh, is on its way, as is the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Lower Decks. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds just wrapped filming its hotly-anticipated third season, while new spinoff Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will shoot this summer, with newly-added cast member Holly Hunter in tow.

Star Trek: Discovery

Taking place almost a decade before Captain Kirk's Enterprise, the USS Discovery charts a course to uncover new worlds and life forms.

Star Trek: Discovery's series finale, "Life, Itself," will premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, May 30. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer for "Life, Itself" below.