Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays Michael Burnham, appreciates the sacrificial lifestyle and true honor portrayed by her character. She wants to incorporate these qualities into her own life.

While Season 5 of Discovery will be the show's last, there are plans for spin-offs and future shows within the Star Trek franchise. The highly anticipated Starfleet Academy series is expected to be set in the future timeline introduced on Discovery.

Star Trek fans can thank Discovery for kicking off a new era of the franchise, bringing in a bright future for the next generation of Trekkies. Over the years, the series has had a huge impact on not just the audience, but everyone it has touched both in front of and behind the camera as well. During a panel at Fan Expo San Francisco, hosted by Collider's Maggie Lovitt, series star Sonequa Martin-Green spoke about what she'll take away from Discovery as it heads into its final season next year.

During the panel, Martin-Green noted that, as an actress, she doesn't often draw from her own life for her roles, explaining "I don’t use my own life when I tell stories, it's just the imagined life within the parameters of what’s on the page, those are the boundaries that I play in." But there's a specific quality that she'll be taking from her years of playing Michael Burnham that she wants to incorporate into her own life. She said:

"I can’t help but see these qualities and with Michael Burnham, Captain Michael Burnham, one of the things that touched me, was this sacrificial lifestyle, and living a life of true honor. And I’ve said this before too, but really being in a position where, no matter what happens at any moment of any day you’re down to die for anyone, whether you know them or not, whether they’re in front of you or not. Even in Discovery, they sacrificed everything for a future they couldn’t see, and so I really broke that down toward the end of the series and just allowed that to change me. Because then, the people who do that in real life, who are laying their lives down all the time, at the drop of a hat, no matter what, just because they value life, the way it should be valued is huge to me. So that was the first thing that popped into my mind."

When Does 'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 5 Come Out?

While Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 does not yet have a release date, Paramount+ previously announced plans for the series to return in early 2024. Season 5 of Discovery will be the show's last, but with the Star Trek franchise, there's often a chance that we'll see these characters again in the future in other shows and spin-offs. In addition to re-starting the franchise, Discovery has spun off an upcoming Section 31 movie starring Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh, and it's believed that the highly anticipated Starfleet Academy series will be set in the future timeline introduced on Discovery. Both the film and the series are set to begin filming in 2024.

Seasons 1-4 of Star Trek: Discovery are available to stream on Paramount+.

