Star Trek: Discovery's venture into the future has opened up a multitude of opportunities for new stories with familiar settings and world-building — a fan's dream. With only the final episode of the season yet to air, there are still many unanswered questions lingering in our minds. This season highlights one of Discovery's go-to themes, characterized by harsh circumstances creating unforeseen consequences that rattle the galaxy. Usually, there's a lesson to be learned and this season's is still elusive, although there has been character development abound.

The mysterious alien species known as "Unknown Species Ten-C" drove crisis forward and the galaxy together with their creation, simply known as the "Dark Matter Anomaly" aka the DMA. This gravitational anomaly, massive and highly destructive, destroyed planets, such as Cleveland Booker's (David Ajala) homeworld of Kwejian. But what exactly do we know of this species rocking the Milky Way galaxy?

RELATED: 'Star Trek: Discovery’s Mary Wiseman and David Ajala on Season 4 and Why Grudge the Cat Won’t Be Doing Many Conventions

Image via Paramount+

The Ten-C are located about outside the galaxy, past the galactic barrier in extragalactic space. They live in a megastructure, a hyperfield big enough to contain a small star system with a radius of 228 million kilometers. The unknown species created it about 1000 years prior. The hyperfield blocks signals coming in or leaving, making the interior of the structure a mystery to lifeforms outside it and also has the ability to pull nearby objects into it, including starships.

Inside the hyperfield exists three gas giants. The aliens (or the hyperfield) are able to transport objects in orb-like structures that are inside the megastructure. They can also create and transport other structures inside these orbs that they can control in a way that feels similar to a holo-deck.

A megastructure like the Ten-C's hyperfield requires a massive amount of energy creating their need for boronite, an energy source. To fulfill this need, they created the DMA to harvest the boronite for their hyperfield. Their gravitational anomaly measures 5 lightyears in diameter and exhibits gravitational characteristics similar to that of a wormhole. It's gravitational distortions can destroy any object within 12 AUs (an AU is the distance between Sol and Earth) from it. This destruction is how The Federation became alerted to its existence. In addition to this immense power, the DMA can also move and transport to different locations in the galaxy. The Ten-C even have the ability to recreate this device after the rogue agent, Ruon Tarka (Shawn Doyle) manages to destroy the DMA.

Image via Paramount+

The Ten-C are large in size, compared to humans and other similar alien species. They have visual receptors and pheromone glands, but it's unclear if they have auditory receptors or electrical sensors due to their "unusual" brain structure. The Milky Way's universal translator doesn't help communication with these beings.

There are also many revelations that come to fruition in the episode, "Rosetta." This episode features Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and crew visiting a dead planet once home to the Ten-C, a gas giant that was hit by asteroids until the gas burned away. This planet's star is surrounded by a Dyson sphere made of DMA material, showing that the Ten-C are a Type II on the Kardashev scale.

Even a species with the capabilities of a Type-II civilization couldn't avoid losing individuals in an extinction event. When Burnham's away team explores the planet, they not only run into a structure that they determine is a nursery, but they also find the bone remains of the species. The aging of the remains shows that Ten-C are not only flexible creatures (their bones are more similar to cartilage) but the fact that they found infant remains in the only remaining structure indicates that the Ten-C value their young.

Image via Paramount+

The Ten-C communicate with complex hydrocarbons, using them in a way similar to pheromones. At least sixteen different ones were discovered by The Federation, and each one corresponds to a different universal emotion, such as love, terror, and curiosity. When combined with a light pattern, it is possible to decode the messages that the Ten-C convey. Through their interactions with the Discovery, you can tell they also know how to initiate contact with new people, introducing simple messages using mathematics before increasing the complexity of their language. Even with basic terms, they are able to communicate with Burnham and the other leaders, eventually revealing they also have empathy upon learning the harm their DMA caused to the Milky Way's people.

There's still so much unknown to predict how the Ten-C will react to Tarka's pursuit of them, but if the clues predict anything, it's that they've known a similar plight to many civilizations in the Star Trek universe. With Discovery's past in consideration, hopefully, they'll come to an understanding with Burnham and co and leave room for a universe to find hope in once again.

'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 4 Return Date Set New 'Star Trek' will be beamed down in 2022.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Amanda Reimer (22 Articles Published) Amanda is a writer and stage manager currently residing in Los Angeles. When she isn't writing, she's probably binging a drama or sci-fi show or doting on her two cats, Drummer and Kiki. More From Amanda Reimer