Though Star Trek: Discovery has come to an end after five seasons, the series will go down in history as the one that kicked off the latest era of the long-running franchise. When Discovery warped onto the scene in 2017, it also broke new ground by featuring one of the franchise's first gay couples to be a regular part of the series. Wilson Cruz and Anthony Rapp opened new doors for LGBTQ+ audiences, and even actors as Discovery's earliest seasons inspired stars like Blu Del Barrio and June Laporte to reach for the stars too.

To celebrate the release of Discovery Season 5 on Blu-ray and DVD, I sat down with Cruz to take a look back at his time on the series. During our conversation, he spoke about how he hopes Discovery's legacy is rooted in connection, both with ourselves and those around us. He also explains why he was happy with where his character ended up in Season 5 despite having wanted to return for Season 6, and where he thinks Culber and Stamets (Rapp) are in the flash forward shown in the series finale. Lastly, Cruz reveals whether we can expect to see him pop up in any future episodes of Starfleet Academy. You can read our full conversation in the transcript below or watch it in the player above.

COLLIDER: With the show coming to an end and getting this gorgeous home release, looking back over the last eight years of working on Discovery, what do you hope the show's legacy is as part of this massive and probably eternal franchise?

WILSON CRUZ: That’s a big question, Samantha. The first thing that comes to mind is that while it's important to discover new planets and new species and new universes, and that someday we will, in the end, our connection to each other is still the most important thing about our lives. The way that we choose to connect with people who are different than we are, who may look different than we are, who may feel differently about any given subject, it's important to remember that we need each other. That’s one. Two: that, as human beings, our job is to know ourselves more deeply and better, and that's part of our work here on this planet, or whatever planet we're on. That it's okay, that it's not a selfish thing to want to know yourself, and that to connect with other people is the most important part of our lives. And I think the show really displayed that.

'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 5 Felt Like the End of a Chapter, Not the Whole Story

"I was excited to come back in Season 6 and discover what that means."

Image via Paramount

This season, you got to go on a really cool spiritual journey, and it allowed you to both relate to Michael more, and even at one point, you got to play a whole other character for a day. How do you feel about how Hugh's story ended, and the full-circle journey for him?

CRUZ: I'm really satisfied because I thought that Season 5 was gonna be the end of a chapter for him. He had been on this journey of self-acceptance, of self-realization, really, a reimagining of his world, of his life, no longer sitting in the background of his genius husband, but stepping into his own genius, but also trying to understand how all of this happened, to come to terms with the fact that he had died and come back to life and created this life and that there were questions that could never be answered about that that drove him nuts, that made him anxious. Like the fact that they're even 900 years into the future, that causes anxiety. You can't really explain that. For a scientist, that's hard to accept.

But for him at the end to finally be moved by the fact that this incredible experience has happened and he can't explain it, but it all worked out was a revelation for him that he could finally trust in the universe again, even though he couldn't explain it. So, I was excited to come back in Season 6 and discover what that means now because, who is he now that he doesn't have that anxiety anymore, right? But it was a nice way to end his series because now it's just one full arc. So, I'm pretty satisfied with that.

In the finale, we get this beautiful flash-forward with Michael and Book and their happily ever after, and we do see the rest of the crew again in that vision scene that Michael has. Where do you think Hugh and Paul are at that point in their journey and their lives in the future?

CRUZ: I think they spend a lot more time at their vacation home in Puerto Rico. I think they spend a lot more time probably visiting their charges wherever they are. But I also think that they are probably helping Tilly over at the Starfleet Academy whenever she needs us. But I think they're happily married and excited about their retirement. [Laughs]

I love that. Speaking of Tilly, now that we know when Starfleet Academy is set, is there any chance that we'll see you guys pop up there in the future?

CRUZ: I don't know. They know that we're more than happy and willing to come back if asked. But we're wishing them every success. I'm speaking for Anthony [Rapp] and I. [Laughs]

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. You can stream the entire series on Paramount+.

