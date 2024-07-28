The Big Picture Doctor Who and Star Trek are collaborating on a mobile game featuring a crossover storyline.

While an onscreen crossover isn't possible, the game allows characters to interact in unique ways.

The game will feature characters from Star Trek: Lower Decks and fan favorites like the Tenth Doctor and River Song from Doctor Who.

As part of Intergalactic Friendship Day, execs for both Star Trek and Doctor Who participated in a panel at San Diego Comic Con Saturday. Out of that panel, came the announcement of a mobile game featuring characters from both franchises. As showrunners, Alex Kurtzman and Russell T. Davies nerded out over the other's projects, it was revealed that while an actual crossover isn't possible just yet due to the legalese, the mobile game will be available to play on August 1 featuring some familiar faces.

According to the official Doctor Who website, the game summary reads as follows:

The player will experience the story of a mysterious space-time ripple that throws the Doctor onboard Star Trek: Lower Decks’ U.S.S. Cerritos, while Lieutenant Brad Boimler and Ensign Beckett Mariner find themselves thrust into the enigmatic Doctor Who universe. With the ripple disrupting the very fabric of reality, the Doctor must join forces with the resourceful crew of the Cerritos, while Boimler and Mariner team up with the legendary River Song. Together, they race against time to repair the ripple and set things right.

What's in Store for Fans in the New Game?

Image via BBC

The game will span across both the Doctor Who: Lost in Time mobile game and the Star Trek: Lower Decks mobile game, which also features the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant) as well as River Song (Alex Kingston). The Doctor Who website says "Fans will be treated to the same thrilling story, experienced from two unique perspectives." While fans will have to wait to see if an actual onscreen crossover is possible (even after that Star Trek reference last season in Doctor Who) Kevin Jorge, Head of Games at BBC says "[t]his collaboration offers a unique opportunity to explore a brand-new storyline where the Doctor and Star Trek characters can work together!"

It's excitement all around, including the Paramount side of things. "It’s been thrilling to bring together an iconic sci-fi franchise like Star Trek with another timeless franchise like Doctor Who in an unprecedented mobile game event," said Doug Rosen, SVP, Games and Emerging Media at Paramount. "We can't wait for fans of both of these series to experience the magic that happens when these two worlds collide.”

The games are available to download now ahead of the limited time event beginning August 1. If you'd like to check out other ways the franchises joined forces, there was also a popup of props and costumes available at San Diego Comic Con called "Friendship is Universal."

Star Trek: Lower Decks is available to stream on Paramount+, the most recent season of Doctor Who is available to stream on Disney+ and older episodes of Doctor Who are available on Max.