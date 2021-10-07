The Nacelle Company, the Emmy award-winning studio behind Netflix's The Movies That Made Us and The Toys That Made Us have announced that they have partnered with the History Channel to release The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek, a multi-episode documentary series that will give the definitive in-depth journey behind the scenes of one of the defining franchises of not just sci-fi, but all of television - Star Trek.

The upcoming docuseries is being directed by Brian Volk-Weiss of The Movies That Made Us fame and aims to be the deepest dive into the legendary space-faring series that there has ever been, with each episode taking a detailed look at a different chapter in Star Trek's history. This includes going all the way back to the series' beginnings at Lucille Ball's legendary Desilu Studios, through The Next Generation, and into other entries like Deep Space Nine and Voyager.

The series will also provide fans with never-before-seen interviews with a number of Star Trek legends such as Nichelle Nichols, Brent Spiner, Kirstie Alley, Walter Koenig, Kate Mulgrew, Denise Crosby, Wil Wheaton, John De Lancie, Nicholas Meyer, Ronald D. Moore, Brannon Braga, Nana Visitor, Robert Picardo, Ethan Phillips, Diana Muldaur, Nicole de Boer, Roxann Dawson, Robert Beltran, Tim Russ, John Billingsley, John Dykstra, D.C. Fontana, Rick Berman, and F. Murray Abraham.

The new docuseries is being narrated by Gates McFadden. Ian Roumain serves as showrunner and executive producer on The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek, with McFadden, Cisco Henson, Ben Frost, and Mark Altman also serving as executive producers for the series. This is the same team that was behind the 2016 documentary on the franchise, 50 Years of Star Trek, where Roumain acted as the director.

The docuseries will air in time to celebrate the series' 55th anniversary this fall, though an official release date is not yet known. Check out the trailer for The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek below.

