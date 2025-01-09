In 1986, Eddie Murphy could do no wrong. He ruled the small screen as the comedian who helped to save Saturday Night Live at the start of the decade and had a massive R-rated with Beverly Hills Cop. With his pick of projects at Paramount, Murphy set his sights on a childhood dream: To stand alongside Captain James T. Kirk and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise in a Star Trek movie.

The franchise had come a long way since the short-lived original series by Gene Roddenberry found a new audience throughout the ‘70s. Despite the initial polarized reception of the Enterprise crew’s cinematic debut with 1979’s Star Trek: The Motion Picture, it eventually found its footing with the success of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan and Star Trek III: The Search for Spock. Director Leonard Nimoy was well into the story phase for Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home when Paramount executives approached him about Murphy’s involvement, as what he later told TrekMovie.com was “either the best or worst idea in the world.”

Eddie Murphy Had Top-Secret Meetings With Leonard Nimoy About the Star Trek Movie

Image via Paramount Pictures

After three cosmic-heavy installments, Nimoy sought to change the pace of the Star Trek movies to something more light-hearted. The success of Back to the Future was the perfect period for Capt. Kirk (William Shatner) and his crew travel to the past to prevent a cataclysmic disaster by an ambiguous alien probe in their time. The Voyage Home would break away from the action-adventure direction of the series to make way for a fish-out-of-water comedy featuring a pro-conservation message involving the concept of saving endangered humpback whales.

Meanwhile, Murphy was riding high off his hit culture shock comedy with the initial Cop installment in 1984. The comedian grew up idolizing the shows he watched on television as a child, often creating on-point impressions and desiring playing characters in heavy makeup to disappear. A longtime fan of Star Trek, Murphy had the clout at Paramount to take serious interest in participating in the next movie. Not only was Murphy eager to live the dream, but the prospect of his involvement could also bring the non-Trekkies over to the fanbase.

Then Paramount studio co-chair Jeffrey Katzenberg arranged a top-secret meeting between Murphy and Nimoy about the comedian’s possible role in The Voyage Home. After several meetings passed, the two agreed to have the script developed with no guarantee that it would move forward one way or another. Perhaps The Voyage Home’s premise was perfect for Murphy to turn in his first dramatic performance as a new member of Starfleet or appear as a Vulcan at the start of the story following Spock’s resurrection. However, with a winning formula in his last three films, Paramount did not want to risk Murphy taking chances on his established persona.

Eddie Murphy's Star Trek Part Was Re-Written for Catherine Hicks