With four new Star Trek shows currently airing, many former Trek cast members have returned to duty and reprised their roles. One past Trek series, however, has so far been left out: the misbegotten early-aughts prequel series Star Trek: Enterprise. If one cast member from that series can be believed, it's likely to stay that way. In a new interview with Screen Rant, John Billingsley, who played the eccentric Denobulan physician Doctor Phlox on all four seasons of the series, threw cold water on the notion of a reunion; he believes that there are simply too many logistical problems to see the cast return to the NX-01. Says Billingsley, "I doubt very much that Enterprise itself could or would ever come back. I mean, there are just too many issues with it. Scott Bakula has moved on. He's always got a jillion projects in the works. Jolene Blalock married, had three kids, and has, I think, more or less retired from the business. I don't think anybody's in touch with her." However, Billingsley does have a not-entirely-serious pitch for a Phlox spinoff: "Maybe you could just bring me back. And it could just be Old Fat Phlox, which is the show I've also pitched for many years, where I'm just sitting on a rocking chair on the porch going, 'Back in the day when I was having intergalactic adventures...'"

Many actors and characters from previous Star Trek generations have returned to the franchise in recent years. Star Trek: Picard is based around the much-hyped return of Patrick Stewart, with the rest of his Star Trek: The Next Generation castmates returning for the final season. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine has been represented with a number of cast members, including Armin Shimerman and Nana Visitor, returning for episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks, while Star Trek: Prodigy features Star Trek: Voyager's Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) as one of its main characters. Even George Takei and Walter Koenig, from Star Trek: The Original Series, have returned for voice cameos. Enterprise's participation in this has so far been limited to a small guest spot for Connor Trineer's Trip Tucker in one of the surreal animated shorts of Star Trek: Very Short Treks.

Taking place a century before the events of the adventures of Kirk and Spock, Enterprise follows the launch of the first starship Enterprise, captained by Jonathan Archer (Bakula). Over its first two seasons, the series struggled to attract viewers on UPN with episodic adventures. The third season changed course, and featured a season-long plotline where the Enterprise crew raced to find the mysterious alien race who'd committed a deadly terrorist attack on Earth, mirroring the then-contemporary realities of a post-9/11 America and the War on Terror. The fourth season saw another creative reimagining that took a deep dive into Star Trek continuity, revisiting fan-favorite concepts like the Mirror Universe, the Romulans, and the origin of the Klingons' changing appearance. While the fourth season was the best-received of the series, ratings remained weak, and Enterprise was canceled. The series ended with "These are the Voyages...", a finale that, despite cameos from Next Generation favorites Jonathan Frakes and Martina Sirtis, remains controversial. The 2005 end of Enterprise was the death knell for Star Trek on TV for over a decade; the franchise wouldn't return to the small screen until the 2017 launch of Star Trek: Discovery.

