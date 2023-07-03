Despite previously claiming to be the home of every Star Trek series, a few notable franchise entries have started being removed from Paramount+. Following the abrupt and sudden cancellation and removal of Star Trek: Prodigy from the streamer, the folks at Trek Core noticed that the fourth and final season of the early 2000s prequel series Star Trek: Enterprise, was temporarily removed from the platform. The streamer has since fixed the issue but hasn't commented on Season 4's brief disappearance.

In a highly controversial decision, Paramount recently removed Prodigy from its streaming service along with Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, drag singing competition Queen of the Universe, and comedy series The Game. The removal comes after a concerning trend of various studios removing content from their streaming platforms to take a tax write-off on supposedly un-profitable shows and movies.

Star Trek fans aren't to be taken lightly though as audiences have already rallied around Prodigy with a rousing campaign to save the series — either at Paramount or on a new streaming platform. Executive producer Aaron J. Waltke recently shared a series of ways that audiences can help revive the series including participating in the fan campaign on social media, purchasing physical or digital copies of the series, and buying officially licensed merchandise. A Change.org petition to save the series has passed 26,000 signatures and the creatives behind the animated show have not given up hope.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2 Review: The Enterprise Crew Is Back and Bolder Than Ever

Paramount's Future Plans for Star Trek

While the removal of Prodigy and Enterprise's brief disappearance from the streamer is certainly cause for concern, Paramount+ still has big plans for the franchise. Prequel series Strange New Worlds and adult animated series Lower Decks were both given the green light on a third and fifth season respectively ahead of their new seasons airing this summer. Earlier this spring Paramount also announced that the long-awaited Section 31 series starring Michelle Yeoh as Phillipa Georgiou will now come to the streaming platform as a movie with the now Oscar-winning actress. A Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series, which is expected to follow a group of young students studying to become Starfleet officers, has also been greenlit at the streamer.

Star Trek: Enterprise is still currently available to stream on Paramount+. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates on the franchise.