If you’re attending SDCC this weekend, you’d better set aside some time to spend at Booth 2743, because you’ll probably stay a while and join everyone who stares jaw-dropped at the models and figures that Factory Entertainment is bringing to the convention. This year's slate pays homage to movie classics, modern villains and a sci-fi franchise that has been part of the cultural landscape for decades.

You simply can’t look away from the Star Trek spaceships that Factory Entertainment is taking to SDCC: Attendees will be able to take a look at U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701, which comes with a plaque signed by William Shatner, U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D and U.S.S. Excelsior NX-2000, which comes with a plaque signed by George Takei. The attention to detail is impressive to say the least, and you’re immediately taken to the worlds of the original series and Star Trek: The Next Generation. You’ll also need to cough up some greens to own it: Models' prices range from $15,000 to $17,000.

Superhero Fans Will Also Have Something to Gawk At

If classic sci-fi series are not your thing, you’ll probably spend your time gazing at the replica of Black Manta's helmet. The Aquaman villain is played by Yahya Abdul Mateen II (The Matrix Resurrections) and the helmet you’ll see at SDCC is a slight redesign from the first Aquaman movie that had been already revealed back in 2022, and its set to be seen in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom this December. With sinister glowing eyes, the helmet is part of a limited edition that sells for $999.

Last but not least, long-time Steven Spielberg fans get a chance to take a trip down memory lane with the recreation of the iconic mother ship featured in modern classic E.T. – The Extra-Terrestrial. Even though the model is labeled as a prototype, you can see the Factory Entertainment’s signature attention to detail is on display through every inch of the spaceship, complete with landing gear and the satellite at the top.

These are only a fraction of the slate of new collectibles that Factory Entertainment is bringing to SDCC. On the store’s website, they already revealed that SDCC attendees will be able to purchase incredible items like a Batarang bottle opener, a Back to the Future keychain featuring the DeLorean and ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz, as well as metal miniatures of DC characters like The Flash, Batman, Wonder Woman, and Green Lantern.

You can take a look at the Star Trek, Aquaman and E.T. collectibles at Booth 2743 or check out their full catalog at the Factory Entertainment website. Check out more images of the Enterprise models below: