It's been a long road, but all five "legacy" Star Trek series are now streaming on PlutoTV. The final piece of the puzzle, the prequel series Star Trek: Enterprise, is now streaming on the free, ad-supported streaming service. TrekMovie.com reports that the first season of the series is also streaming on-demand via Pluto.

In addition to their "home base" of Paramount+, PlutoTV now houses all five original live-action Star Trek series. The Original Series and The Next Generation are streaming together on its main Star Trek channel, while Deep Space Nine and Voyager have their own dedicated channels. Paramount+, however, is the exclusive home of its bevy of streaming-original series, including Discovery, Picard, Strange New Worlds, Lower Decks, and the upcoming Starfleet Academy. However, the animated Star Trek: Prodigy series was canceled and wiped from the service before being picked up by Netflix, where it can still be seen.

What Is 'Star Trek: Enterprise' About?

Close

Taking place a century before the events of The Original Series, the series follows the adventures of the NX-01 Enterprise, Starfleet's first Warp 5-capable ship. Captained by Jonathan Archer (Scott Bakula), the ship and its crew venture out into the stars to make new allies and enemies - all while struggling under the supervision of the more-advanced Vulcan race, who have an agent, T'Pol (Jolene Blalock), on board the ship. The series takes an in-depth look at a number of alien species only glimpsed in earlier series, like the proud Andorians, the contentious Tellarites, and the piratical Orions. Later seasons would embroil the crew in a Temporal Cold War, revisit the Mirror Universe, and explore the origins of the Federation. The series debuted in 2002 on UPN, but unlike many of its predecessors, did not reach the then-traditional seven-season mark.

Plagued by falling ratings and behind-the-scenes turmoil at UPN, Enterprise came to a premature end after four seasons. And while characters from other contemporary Trek series have popped up on Picard, Lower Decks, and Prodigy, don't hold your breath for an Enterprise revival. John Billingsley, who played the Denobulan doctor Phlox on the series, doubted the series could be revived, although Connor Trineer's Trip Tucker did make a brief return appearance in one of last year's animated Very Short Treks.

The first season of Star Trek: Enterprise is now streaming on-demand on Pluto TV, while the entire series is airing as part of their Sci-Fi channel. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.