The premiere of Star Trek: Picard's third and final season is just around the corner. With Season 3 delivering a long-awaited reunion between Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard and the ensemble crew that he served with on the Enterprise-D, there's quite a storied history of Star Trek canon set to inform the new episodes. Terry Matalas and the talented team of writers and directors behind Season 3 have painstakingly crafted a beautiful new story with an abundance of Easter eggs and references that will have you wanting to immediately rewatch these new episodes just to catch everything. While I certainly recommend watching every Trek series in its entirety, unless you're an android like Data, you probably don't have that kind of time before Season 3 premieres on February 16.

However, if you'd like a little bit of backstory to prepare you for the upcoming episodes, or a refresher on these beloved characters, we've prepared this spoiler-free collection of episodes you should watch or rewatch before diving into Season 3. This list should get you excited for what's to come in the new episodes and give you a good grasp of all of the key players returning for the final season.

Along with Stewart, Picard Season 3 will see the return of Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher, Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Michael Dorn as Worf, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Brent Spiner as Lore, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, and Michelle Hurd as Raffi.

'Star Trek: The Next Generation' - "Best of Both Worlds: Part 1 and 2" (Season 3, Episode 26 and Season 4, Episode 1)

Image via Paramount

"The Best of Both Worlds" is essential viewing for any Picard fan as it's such a crucial part of his history. Arguably the most iconic pair of episodes from The Next Generation, "The Best of Both Worlds" sees the Enterprise come face to face with the Borg like never before. When Jean-Luc is selected to be a mouthpiece for their assault on humanity, his friends must work to rescue him while fending off a vicious attack from the deadliest enemy the Federation has ever seen. At the Battle of Wolf 359, the Borg unleashes destruction upon Starfleet in such a devastating way that the repercussions have echoed throughout the franchise.

'Star Trek: The Next Generation' - "Attached" (Season 7, Episode 8)

Image via Paramount

The relationship between Beverly and Picard is a cornerstone of Picard Season 3. When Beverly sends him a coded distress call, Picard runs head-first back into action to save his dear friend rallying their most trusted allies. "Attached" is firmly planted in the memories of Picard/Crusher fans because it explores parts of their relationship that were primarily left to subtext until this episode. When an away mission goes awry Picard and Beverly are implanted with a device that allows them to hear each other's thoughts. As the connection grows stronger Beverly comes to realize that Picard's feelings for her are stronger than she realized, asking "Why didn't you ever tell me you were in love with me?" It's been quite some time since Picard has seen Crusher when he receives her distress call. You'll certainly want to be well-versed in their relationship before you watch their reunion.

'Star Trek: The Next Generation' - "All Good Things" (Season 7, Episode 25)

Image via Paramount

In the finale of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Captain Picard is diagnosed with a predisposition to Irumodic Syndrome, which is a neurological disorder that gives him memory loss and vivid hallucinations. Though Jean-Luc got a new synthetic body at the end of Picard Season 1, effectively curing him, his experience with the disorder in the TNG finale—and some interference from Q—allows him to see a possible version of his future as well as different versions of his past. In "All Good Things," Picard flashes 25 years forward in time to see his friends all living very different lives—Beverly is the Captain of a medical vessel, and also Geordi has children and is married to the director of the Daystrom Institute. This potential future doesn't turn out well for everyone, however; Deanna's death drives a wedge between Worf and Riker whose friendship is nearly irreparable.

Thankfully, as Picard says, "a lot of things can happen in 25 years." This episode is a great primer for the various connections between all of the returning characters. It'll also serve as a fun comparison to see how differently—or how similarly—all their lives turned out in the true timeline. Picard ends the episode by joining his crew for a game of poker, and seeing this whole gang together will definitely have you excited for Season 3.

'Star Trek: Nemesis'

Image via Paramount

I know, I know! But go with me here. Star Trek: Nemesis, albeit a pretty terrible movie, is not without its good moments—Riker and Troi's wedding, Data saving Picard—and it's the last time we saw all of these characters together before they all went their separate ways. Star Trek: Picard reunites these characters a little over 20 years after the events of this movie and Season 3 is on a course to correct, or at least make up for, a lot of the mistakes Nemesis makes. It's also the first introduction of the USS Titan, the ship that Riker captains immediately after leaving the Enterprise. In Picard Season 3 will see Seven serving as first officer aboard the Titan, and it's expected to be the ship that Picard and Riker commandeer in their mission to save Beverly Crusher.

Star Trek: Voyager - "One" (Season 4, Episode 25)

Image via Paramount

In Star Trek: Picard Season 3 we'll get to see Seven of Nine as the first officer of the Titan. Going back to watch this Voyager episode will give you a good idea of how Seven handles responsibility in a Starfleet command role. When the Voyager's most direct path home takes them through a nebula that causes the rest of the crew to fall ill, Seven must stay awake to safely see the crew through to the other side. Aside from the ship's doctor, a sentient hologram, Seven is entirely alone during this time, a jarring experience for someone who was once a part of the Borg collective. "One" will give you a better understanding of Seven as a Starfleet officer and her strong desire for community.

'Star Trek: Picard' - "Nepenthe" (Season 1, Episode 7)

Image via Paramount

Arguably one of the best episodes of the series so far, "Nepenthe" sees Picard take a trip to the titular planet to get some much-needed refuge from a pair of old friends. This episode is the first major appearance from Riker and Troi in the spinoff series. Though none of Picard's friends see each other as often as they once did when serving on the Enterprise together, he's certainly kept in touch with his former counselor and Number One. Exploring Riker and Troi's future will give you an idea of how much these characters' lives have changed in their time apart. Additionally, though her scenes are brief, this episode will also give you a look at Raffi's investigative instincts.

'Galaxy Quest'

Image via DreamWorks

While this is technically not a Star Trek movie and is on the surface a spoof of the massive franchise, Galaxy Quest is also an ode to sci-fi fans who love Trek. Its characters are a comedic mirror of the TNG cast—Frakes once told Collider the first time he watched the film he immediately called Stewart to tell him how perfectly it captured them. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is a love letter not only to fans of The Next Generation but also fans of the franchise as a whole. Galaxy Quest follows a group of actors who led a Star Trek-like series in the 80s and are thrown into a real space adventure several years later. Watching this cult classic will give you a good sense of the camaraderie between this cast as they come back together to create one last adventure for these beloved characters.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on February 16.