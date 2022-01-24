Playmates Toys is boldly returning after a 12-year absence with a whole new line of Star Trek figures to be released later this year. The first wave of new Star Trek toys includes retro-style action figures from the original series movie, Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan, the show's first spin-off Star Trek: The Next Generation, and the current hit series Star Trek: Discovery. This collection will include 8 characters from these shows and films as well as two prop replicas.

From Star Trek: Discovery, season one era versions of then science officer, now captain Michael Burnham and Commander Saru will be available. Burnham and Saru's figures will also feature new Star Trek Universe packaging. The Star Trek: The Next Generation figures include Captain Picard, Commander Riker, and Lieutenant Data. The selection from Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan includes Admiral James T. Kirk, Captain Spock, and the notorious Khan Noonien Singh as well as an 18-inch scale replica of the Enterprise with lights, sounds, and phrases and an original series Phaser with lights and sounds. The figures from the older series will feature 1990s retro-style nostalgic packaging.

Playmates Toys is a pretty popular brand among Star Trek figure collectors, known for their attention to detail. The brand plans to continue releasing more Star Trek figures with the second wave being announced later this year with an early 2023 release date. As a Star Trek fan, I'm certainly looking forward to seeing more characters and particularly more women in the next launch. I would love to see a captain version of Michael Burnham, and more characters from current shows like Star Trek: Picard, and the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. While they haven't included plans for it in their announcement, Playmates Toys makes figurines from other animated properties, so it would be delightful to see characters from Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Prodigy in the next wave as well.

2022 is turning out to be a big year for Star Trek fans with three live action series running consecutively through the first six months of the year as well as two animated series. Star Trek is one of the most iconic television series of our time, and it's exciting to get to be a fan during the second renaissance of the franchise. With the expansive range of 13 movies and 14 television series, Playmates Toys has plenty of options when it comes to expanding this collection. From the Discovery to the USS Cerritos, Playmates Toys has the opportunity to boldly go where no one has gone before. Which characters and star ships do you want to see in the Star Trek Universe Collection?

The 2022 line of Star Trek figures from Playmates Toys will be available in July. Check out official images below:

Image via Playmates Toys

Image via Playmates Toys

Image via Playmates Toys

Image via Playmates Toys

Image via Playmates Toys

