Nacelle has unveiled the character lineup for their new wave of Star Trek action figures, and they're kicking it off with the most famous Trek character of all in his final appearance. The company has unveiled the first prototype for their Captain James T. Kirk figure from Star Trek: Generations. After their first wave was revealed earlier this year — now available for pre-order — Nacelle has increased the size of their waves from eight figures to ten by popular demand and also increased the number of major characters.

Star Trek characters don't get more major than William Shatner's Captain Kirk — except for possibly, Mr. Spock. The new Kirk figure faithfully captures the legendary character's appearance inside the seemingly idyllic Nexus "time ribbon" from Generations, where he encounters his successor, Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). It features several accessories from the film, including a jar of dill weed, two eggs, an ax, a stump, and firewood, as well as a full-sized horse for him to ride.

Who Are the New Characters in Nacelle's 'Star Trek' Line?