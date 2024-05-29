The Big Picture Gates McFadden's podcast, InvestiGates, is returning for a third season with exciting guests like Sonequa Martin-Green and David Ajala.

Collider is thrilled to exclusively announce that Gates McFadden's beloved podcast, InvestiGates: Who Do You Think You Are? is returning for a third season! On top of unveiling that the series has been green-lit for Season 3, we've teamed up with Nacelle, to unveil a few of the very exciting guests that McFadden will be interviewing in the new episodes. Across the first two seasons, McFadden conducted 25 one-on-one interviews with some of your favorite Star Trek alums, diving deep into behind-the-scenes stories, and even boldly going beyond the franchise for in-depth answers about what makes these actors tick.

Joining McFadden for Season 3 are Star Trek: Discovery alums Sonequa Martin-Green and David Ajala. Discovery will sail into the sunset tomorrow when the series finale hits Paramount+ and Martin-Green has guided the series from its inception to its beautiful and poignant ending. You can also expect to hear from your favorite grumpy captain, Todd Stashwick, who stole hearts in Picard Season 3 as Captain Shaw alongside McFadden. Fellow Picard alum, and procedural drama regular, Michelle Hurd, who played Raffi across all three seasons will also be sitting down with McFadden for a candid chat. And while those are all the names we can reveal for now, InvestiGates has a whole slate of big surprises lined up for Season 3.

Going beyond what we've seen on screen, InvestiGates "thrives on intimate conversations that are filled with stories of youth, family, and the cast's intertwined experiences." Engaging from her own experience in the world of Star Trek McFadden is able to create one-of-a-kind conversations with her co-stars that range from "hilarious to harrowing." Upon getting the green light for Season 3 McFadden said:

"Intelligence, imagination, empathy, love of science, pretty darn funny, and a belief that the future may be better than we thought. Those are the qualities of my podcasts guests for this upcoming season. Lucky me!"

Nacelle CEO Brian Volk-Weiss also shared a statement saying, "It's been one of the great pleasures of my career to work with Gates on this show as she does a flawless job at reeling you in with smart questions, and then leaving you in awe of her incredible hosting abilities long after you've finished the episode."

What's Next For 'Star Trek'?

To hold fans over until Season 3 of InvestiGates hits Spotify and Apple Podcasts, there are still several Star Trek projects to look forward to on the horizon. Discovery's series finale will be available on Paramount+ this week and the cast of Star Trek: Lower Decks have already recorded voice work for the fifth and final season of the beloved animated series. While it's certainly sad to see these two shows go, we can also look forward to the third season of Strange New Worlds, which recently wrapped filming in Toronto, and the new series Starfleet Academy which will film this summer. Beyond the small screen, Paramount is also working on a Star Trek origin movie set years before the events of Star Trek (2009).

You can listen to the first two seasons of InvestiGates on Spotify and Apple Podcasts and catch McFadden's latest Star Trek performance on Paramount+.

