There are two types of people in this world: those who claim Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan is the best Trek film ever, and those that are wrong. The crew of the Enterprise are at their best, Ricardo Montalban's Khan Noonien Singh is downright chilling, and the dogfight between the Reliant and the Enterprise is one of the best in the history of sci-fi film. Yet, for being the best of the lot, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan also exists as the one Trek film that never should have come to pass in the first place. And there's only one reason why it happens: Starfleet f**ked up. Royally.

The Path to ‘Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan’ Is Paved 15 Years Prior

Image via Paramount Pictures

The 22nd episode of Star Trek: The Original Series' first season, "Space Seed," introduced Montalban's Khan Noonien Singh, a genetically engineered superhuman from the 20th century. In the episode, the USS Enterprise comes across the SS Botany Bay adrift in space. In the derelict craft, Captain Kirk (William Shatner), Doctor McCoy (DeForest Kelley), Chief Engineer Montgomery "Scotty" Scott (James Doohan), and Lt. Marla McGivers (Madlyn Rhue) find 85 humans, alive but in suspended animation after nearly 200 years. Their leader is taken to Enterprise's sickbay for examination, where he awakens, introducing himself to McGivers as Khan. McGivers is smitten with their charming 20th century guest, but Spock (Leonard Nimoy) certainly isn't, over and above the fact that Vulcans don't get smitten with anything. Khan, and the 84 others with him, are products of selective breeding designed to create perfect humans, only these superhumans became tyrants, conquering over a third of Earth during the Eugenics Wars of the 1990s.

It would be illogical to allow Khan to freely roam the ship under the circumstances, so he's placed under guard in quarters, which leads to what we'll call the First Mistake. McGivers is sent in to brief Khan on current events, but the wily Khan uses her attraction to him to take control of the Enterprise, telling her he needs her help in order to rule mankind again with his people. Khan throws Kirk into a decompression chamber, threatening to kill him unless the Enterprise's command crew follow him. Realizing her bad judgment, McGivers sets Kirk free from the chamber, allowing him and Spock to vent anesthetic gas through the ship to disable Khan and his followers. Khan evades the gas, and attempts to destroy the Enterprise, only Kirk takes him down in the ensuing dust-up. It's up to Kirk to decide what to do with Khan and his people, and he offers them exile to Ceti Alpha V, a harsh world but one that a man of Khan's intellect would be perfect to "tame." Khan accepts, and McGivers is allowed to go with him rather than face a court-martial. Spock then muses that it would be interesting to see what Khan makes of Ceti Alpha V in 100 years.

Starfleet's Actions, or Lack of Them, Leads Directly to 'Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan's Story