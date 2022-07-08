From Star Wars to Zoolander, one of the most popular type of movies of the last few years has been the legacy sequel — movies that take place 10 or more years after the last movie or show to give audiences a chance to spend time with some of their favorite characters again. But this trend has been around much longer than just this past decade. Star Trek has been making legacy sequels since the '80s, one of the most notable being what some consider to be the best movie in all the franchise: Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.

Unlike some modern legacy sequels, there were bits and pieces of Trek media released more than 10-year gap between the end of The Original Series and this film, but it still handles the characters in similar ways as modern legacy sequels.

The most notable way this achieves its legacy sequel status in ways that the Star Trek: The Motion Picture didn't prior to Khan is that it reckons with the fact our favorite Starfleet crew members are getting older. James T. Kirk (William Shatner) has been promoted to Admiral, and he and Spock (Leonard Nimoy) are training younger cadets to take their place, a fact that is not lost on Kirk. The opening of the film centers around Kirk's birthday and how he is avoiding it. He doesn't even acknowledge it until his friend Bones (DeForest Kelly) visits Kirk in his quarters to offer him some off-the-book Romulan Ale to celebrate not just his birthday, but his success in life. Bones went out of his way to do this for Kirk because he was able to recognize that Kirk was getting depressed about his new stage in life. Not only does he feel a bit of resentment toward the younger generation he's training, with rising jealousy of them being in action on The Enterprise while he feels like he's just rotting away behind a desk. He's even trying to hide that he needs reading glasses. Sure, reading glasses are something a lot of people deal with regardless of their age. But, the fact that he needs them now is a near constant, shameful reminder to him that things don't come as easy to him as they used to.

Kirk's fear of getting weaker and older is also reflected in the film's costume design. The sleek (and charmingly cheap) looking uniforms from The Original Series have now been phased out with these fancier looking uniforms meant to mimic the dress code of the modern Navy, reflecting the real world influences of Starfleet. Furthermore, the uniforms are red. This is notable due to the franchise's reputation of "red shirts," the color of uniform in the show mostly worn by characters who die. In a film where everyone is wearing red, they are all potentially marked to die.

The whole theme of this movie runs with Kirk's frustration of aging and tells a story about facing mortality. Spock and most members of the original crew are content with their age, enjoying their new roles in leadership for the next generation (pun intended). Khan himself is purely motivated by death due to the tragic fate of his wife. The MacGuffin of the movie is a device that will terraform dead planets into thriving natural landscapes, a literal manifestation of Kirk's internal conflict. And of course, the film ends with the death of Spock: one of the most iconic death scenes in cinematic history. This whole film is fascinated with death, and how avoiding the realities of it can drive people into a crisis like Kirk. Or in worse situations, it can drive people mad like Khan.

Compare this to other legacy sequels about aging heroes, and it's easy to see how this film feels so much more personal and realistic. For example, one of the most popular and beloved legacy sequels, The Force Awakens, doesn't even attempt to address the fact the characters are older. Even if the character did progress by the time they show up in this film, they have reverted to who they were in the original trilogy. Han Solo (Harrison Ford) is the only main character from the original trilogy with a big role in this film, and he is so much like he was in A New Hope that he's basically wearing the same clothes. He's still a smuggler running around with Chewie (Peter Mayhew) trying to win back The Millennium Falcon. He's not even the same person he was at the end of Return of the Jedi, in the 30 years since that movie he has devolved into the person he was when he first showed up in A New Hope, complete with the same goals.

On one level, this completely works because it's excellent fan service. Han is in this movie exactly how fans remember and love him, and it's fun. But on the other hand, in the subtext of the story it's depressing. He's an old man nearing his 70s, acting and dressing the same way he did in his 30s. Han is living the life that Kirk wants in Wrath of Khan, and the reality of it isn't as glamorous as Kirk thinks it might be. When you reject growing older, you reject growing as a person. It's no wonder in that movie that Han's ex-wife and son don't really want anything to do with him. At least with Leia (Carrie Fisher), there is still a lot of love in her heart for him, but she recognizes that she can't move forward with someone who acts like Han. Kirk faces a similar dilemma in this film when he finds out his former flame Carol Marcus (Bibi Besch) never told him that they had a son due to Kirk's immaturity and being married to his work. A fact that really stings Kirk, now being forced to face the consequences of his actions. If it weren't for his immaturity, he could have had a happy and fulfilling life as a father. In Star Wars, rejecting growing old is presented as being fun and flashy. In Star Trek, it's portrayed as being almost embarrassing and will only ever lead to regret.

This isn't to say The Force Awakens fails as a film because of this; the movie just has different goals than Wrath of Khan. But because Khan does make the effort to show how each character feels about aging and death, it ends up feeling like a much more personal and human story than any of these other legacy sequels.

The solution Kirk reaches in this movie is that aging is nothing to be ashamed of, it literally happens to everyone. The best way to move forward in life is to acknowledge it and grow, and sadly this didn't click with him until the death of his best friend. It is better to age with grace than to live in the past, giving a whole new meaning to the most quotable phrase of the franchise: "Live Long and Prosper."