Paramount has announced a new partnership that will allow fans to enjoy Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Lower Decks. The shows will join the rest of the Star Trek catalogue on Paramount+ in several international territories. As part of this deal, negotiated with Amazon's Prime Video service, the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard will receive a day-and-date release on Paramount+ in Latin America on February 16, with the series premiering the next day in the UK, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and at a later date in South Korea. For Canadians, meanwhile, the Star Trek catalogue continues to be available to stream on Crave.

Star Trek: Picard sees Patrick Stewart come back to the iconic role he originated in Star Trek: The Next Generation back in 1987. Twenty years after the character's last appearance in Star Trek: Nemesis, the show finds Picard deeply sad after the death of Data. Even though he is already retired, when the apparent daughter of Data shows up to his door, asking for help, Picard doesn't hesitate for a second to jump back into action.

Season 3 of Picard will see many original characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation returning, in a show that is part of Alex Kurtzman's plan of expanding the franchise. After being the showrunner of Star Trek: Discovery for a couple of years, Kurztman signed a deal with CBS and Paramount to develop multiple series, miniseries and animated projects taking place in the Trek universe. Short Treks, Star Trek: Prodigy and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds are some of the series that have been released on Paramount+ as part of the deal, with all of them being renewed for subsequent seasons.

What Is Star Trek: Lower Decks About?

Taking place in the late 24th century of the Star Trek universe, the animated series focuses on the crew of the USS Cerritos. While the other shows in the franchise tell the stories of captains and other senior officers, Lower Decks shines the spotlight on people who play less important roles in the ship's chain of command. Starring the voices of Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid and Noël Wells, the show has released three seasons, with a fourth one currently in development, with a projected release window aimed at this summer.