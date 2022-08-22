Star Trek fans, rejoice. We have a first glimpse into the Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds crossover, set to occur in Season 2 of Strange New Worlds. The crossover will feature Ensigns Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) and Bradward Boimer (Jack Quaid) transformed into live-action for an episode. And yes, we got that right — Bradward. There still is a lot of mystery behind the circumstances, considering the ensigns are from a completely different era than Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and his crew, but we can assume hijinks of some kind displaces Mariner and Boimler. With Strange New World's second season still a way off, Quaid couldn't reveal too much, but he still shared a few details with EW, as well as teased a special episode of the upcoming season of Lower Decks.

One thing we do know is that Quaid got to wear the uniform. He describes the experience of getting to don the symbolic Starfleet uniform, finally:

"[Boimler] holds such a special place in my heart. He's one of my favorite characters I've ever played, but to be able to fully inhabit him, put on the uniform, make my hair purple, all that stuff, that was such a good time... It looked really good, but there were those first few fittings where I had the purple hair, I had the uniform on, it just blew my mind. The coolest part was I was able to study the show and look at how the artist animated Boimler and how he moved, and I was able to put a little bit of that in there."

Quaid also teased a possible dynamic between his character and Ethan Peck's Spock. He says, "Ethan Peck and I have a bromance for the ages. We call it Spoimler: Spock and Boimler. It's amazing, but that whole cast is so friendly and welcoming and cool. We just had a ball, and we got to be directed by Jonathan Frakes. So what could be better?"

That's not all. In addition to his comments about the upcoming Strange New Worlds episode, he gives an exciting update about an upcoming episode in current season of Lower Decks:

"We actually get to see the station, we get to walk the promenade, and you get to see some familiar faces. I'm just so excited that fans get to see that 'cause we started the tease in one of the early seasons where a ship was docked at Deep Space Nine. It was in a flashback and fans freaked out about that, but I think it's gonna make a lot of Deep Space Nine fans very, very happy."

Star Trek: Lower Decks and Strange New Worlds are streaming on Paramount+. Check out the trailer for season three of Lower Decks below: