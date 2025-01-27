When you hear the words Star Trek, certain images probably come to mind. Maybe it's Spock's (Leonard Nimoy) distinctive pointy ears, the Starfleet rank insignia on everyone's uniforms, or the various designs of the U.S.S. Enterprise itself. Film and television history has no shortage of instantly recognizable costumes and props (take the ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz, for example), but Star Trek is arguably one of the rare franchises where multiple fictional items have entered the pop culture lexicon.

It's not uncommon for actors to take home a prop that holds special significance for their character once filming wraps, or for eager fans to snatch up iconic items at an auction. The captain's chair from the Enterprise bridge might seem like a less obvious — and more unwieldy — prop for someone to take home, but hauling a large piece of furniture around apparently hasn't stopped certain people from snatching up Captain James T. Kirk's (William Shatner) chair over the years. Only one captain's chair ever made it from one Star Trek movie to the next without being stolen, and that same chair lived long enough to unconventionally grace the small screen.

How Did Chris Pine's Star Trek Chair Wind Up in an Insurance Commercial?