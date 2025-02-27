One of Star Trek's greatest villains is back. Lost star Naveen Andrews will star as Captain Kirk's nemesis Khan Noonien Singh in the new podcast series Star Trek: Khan. For All Mankind's Wrenn Schmidt will play Khan's lover, disgraced Starfleet officer Marla McGivers.

The series, which was announced back in 2022, has now completed its recording sessions, and will be released on all major podcast platforms later this year; additional casting will be revealed at a later date. The series is based on a story by Nicholas Meyer; he previously wrote and directed 1982's Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, which cemented Khan as one of Star Trek's greatest antagonists. It will tell the as-yet untold tale of Khan between his exile on Ceti Alpha V and his return, decades later, to threaten the galaxy. Andrews follows in the footsteps of Ricardo Montalbán, who played the character in Star Trek: The Original Series and The Wrath of Khan, and Benedict Cumberbatch, who portrayed a version of Khan in Star Trek Into Darkness.

Who Is Khan Noonien Singh?