As part of today's Star Trek Day festivities, Paramount is collaborating with multihyphenate Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi on Boldly Be, a multimedia project that will launch next month. Boldly Be will incorporate music, gaming, and fashion in a celebration of the venerable science fiction franchise. Boldly Be intends to reflect the "optimistic and inclusive spirit of adventure, discovery, imagination, and most importantly, hope, at the heart of the cultural phenomenon"; it will include an all-new song by Mescudi inspired by Star Trek, a fashion collaboration, and an online gaming component.

The collaboration launches with a video teaser, showing Mescudi sitting in the captain's chair on the bridge of the Enterprise, wearing a Strange New Worlds command uniform - and performing Patrick Stewart's so-called "Picard Maneuver" of straightening his uniform tunic as he stands up. Says Mescudi, "I grew up watching Star Trek with my dad who is single-handedly responsible for turning me into a fan. The most important thing to me is to be as authentic as possible. Star Trek’s mission has always been about having a hopeful future and when I was first approached about this project it was the perfect marriage of all the things I believe in – being brave and a hero by doing what’s right and fighting for freedom. I can’t wait to share my love of this incredible franchise with the world”.

Who is Kid Cudi?

An acclaimed musician, Kid Cudi first charted in 2008 with his debut single, "Day n' Nite", which originally debuted on his MySpace page. A string of top-charting albums soon followed; Mescudi has sold over 22 million albums over the course of his career, and has established himself as a unique voice in the world of hip-hop. He made his acting debut in 2010 on the HBO series How to Make it in America, and has since appeared in Need for Speed, Crater, and X. He recently starred in the Netflix project Entergalactic, an animated tie-in to his new album of the same name, and was featured in Prime Video's documentary about his life, A Man Named Scott. He can next be seen in X co-star Brittany Snow's directorial debut Parachute, and is slated to make his own directorial debut with Teddy, for Netflix.

Boldly Be is inspired by Infinite Dimensions in Infinite Combinations, or IDIC, the core tenet of Vulcan philosophy that was first discussed in the 1968 Star Trek episode "Is There In Truth No Beauty?" Adherents often wear a pin with its distinctive triangle-circle insignia, which was originally dismissed by Leonard Nimoy as a naked attempt by Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry to sell more merchandise. Nevertheless, the IDIC insignia has recurred a number of times in Star Trek fiction, including on the caps of the Vulcan baseball team in the classic Deep Space Nine episode "Take Me Out to the Holosuite".

Boldly Be will launch next month. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the teaser for Boldly Be below.