The Big Picture Kid Cudi's collaboration with Star Trek, called Boldly Be, will debut at New York Comic Con on October 1. It includes a new single, a clothing line, and a mission in the video game Fortnite.

Cudi's new single, "Heavens Galaxy", was produced by Dot Da Genius and was inspired by his love of Star Trek. It will be released along with more new songs from Cudi's upcoming album INSANO.

Boldly Be also features a Star Trek-themed mission in Fortnite, where players can team up with Kid Cudi's character, Captain Skyles, to investigate a mysterious musical anomaly threatening a planet. The collaboration also includes a capsule line of streetwear showcased at NYCC and available for pre-order on October 16.

The Kid Cudi/Star Trek Boldly Be collaboration is nearly here. It will launch at next week's New York Comic Con and will include a new single, a clothing line, and a new mission into the popular video game Fortnite. Announced last month for Star Trek Day, new details have emerged from the multihyphenate rapper's collaboration with the venerable science fiction franchise. The full collaboration will debut on October 12, with the release of Kid Cudi's new single "Heavens Galaxy", which was produced by longtime collaborator Dot Da Genius and inspired by Cudi's love of Star Trek.

Cudi will also appear in a new Star Trek-themed mission for the video game Fortnite — he will play Captain Skyles in Star Trek X Kid Cudi: Mirror Mayhem. Players can team up with Skyles to investigate the source of a mysterious musical anomaly that threatens the idyllic planet Vada. The mission will also feature "Heavens Galaxy" and more new songs from Cudi's upcoming album INSANO. Boldly Be will also incorporate a capsule line of streetwear, including tees, crewnecks, hoodies, a custom button-up t-shirt, and a colorful leather varsity jacket with robust chenille and embroidery details. The line will be showcased at the Boldly Be booth at NYCC, with an exclusive preorder window for attendees; a global release on Kid Cudi's online shop will follow on October 16.

Who is Kid Cudi?

Image via CBS

Born Scott Mescudi in Cleveland, Ohio, Kid Cudi broke out with the hit single "Day 'n' Nite" in 2008. He has gone on to have a successful music career, with eight best-selling albums; his ninth, INSANO, will be released early next year. Cudi has also had a prolific acting career; he starred in the TV series How to Make It in America and We Are Who We Are, and was featured in the films Need for Speed, X, and Crater. He produced and starred in the well-received animated Netflix special Entergalactic, which coincided with the release of his album of the same name. He can next be seen in a variety of projects, including the John Woo action film Silent Night, Brittany Snow's directorial debut Parachute, and the animated DreamWorks feature Trolls Band Together. He will make his own directorial debut on Netflix with Teddy, which he will also star in.

Boldly Be is specifically inspired by the Vulcan philosophical concept of Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations, or IDIC. Introduced in the Star Trek: The Original Series episode "Is There in Truth No Beauty?", it and its distinctive triangular emblem have continued to recur in various Star Trek productions - even on the uniforms of a Vulcan baseball team in the Deep Space Nine episode "Take Me Out to the Holosuite".

Boldly Be will launch at New York Comic Con on October 12. Keep all channels open to Collider for future updates, and check out new images from the collaboration down below.