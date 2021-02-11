Turns out, I probably don't have what it takes to rise through the ranks of Star Trek's officers, not if my performance in the infamous Kobayashi Maru test is any indication. I've tried brute force, I've tried studying the lore, I've even tried emulating the original thinker-outside-the-box James T. Kirk to get me through, and still nothing but inglorious defeat. Still, the odds of winning this simulation are 1 in 10,000, so while I have yet to best it, surely someone reading these words will find a way.

And if you do, and if you're one of the top three in the world who are quickest to do so, riches and fame await you. Today, "mobile games company Scopely is launching Star Trek: Kobayashi Maru, a decision-driven, web-based game that brings the iconic Kobayashi Maru test to life for the very first time. The Kobayashi Maru, according to Star Trek lore, is an 'unwinnable' training simulation created by Starfleet Academy to measure character and resolve through thousands of no-win scenarios, famously beaten only by cadet James T. Kirk. Created by the team behind the #1 Star Trek mobile game, Star Trek Fleet Command, the Kobayashi Maru web game is fun to play, but nearly impossible to beat."

Image via Scopely, CBS Interactive

Here's how the browser game is set up, along with what you might win should you be clever enough to beat the unbeatable test:

As part of this choice-based interactive experience, the player assumes the role of a Starfleet cadet facing the Kobayashi Maru for the first time. Only by choosing precisely the right path through endless perilous options will the player succeed where so many others have failed. With the odds of beating the Kobayashi Maru at around 1:10,000, the three fastest players to find the hack and defeat the simulation will win big prizes -- including a CBS All-Access Lifetime Subscription and limited-edition Star Trek collectables. Adding to the nostalgia of Star Trek and to make failure fun, the game pays homage to the 1980s with incredible retro-inspired artwork and animation.

While I'm sure the ultimate solution to this will make me feel like a dummy, it's a tough yet rewarding experience. Every frustration is met with a smile as a little more Star Trek lore is revealed bit by bit. But you don't have to take my word for it. Here's George Takei to tell you just what level of pain you're in for should you attempt the Kobayashi Maru:

George Takei wants you to know - you never know how you’ll react in a no-win situation until you’re faced with one head on. Play the Kobayashi Maru now: http://bit.ly/3cWRWxb

Here's more on the folks behind the scenes:

Scopely has a history of thrilling Star Trek fans with Star Trek Fleet Command, which recently became the first mobile game in history to capture the entire Star Trek Universe. Just this month, the fan-favorite game added characters and storylines from The Original Series. As a genre-defining 4x strategy MMO, Star Trek Fleet Command players spend an average of 4 hours playing each day.

Star Trek: Kobayashi Maru is now available to the global community of Star Trek fans at KobayashiMaru.com. Good luck, cadets!

Image via Scopely, CBS Interactive

Share Share Tweet Email

'Men in Kilts': Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish on the Joys and Terrors of Road-Tripping Between Seasons of 'Outlander' "There’s a lot of places we’d like to go. It just depends on if I have to do all the driving."